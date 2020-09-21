Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the chilly opinions du jour.
- The great news is Marshall University’s football program is ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since the 2014 season at No. 25.
That means all of the Thundering Herd’s current players are experiencing the top-25 euphoria for the first time.
They deserve that.
What they don’t deserve, however, is falling out of the poll sometime during the next two weeks simply because Marshall doesn’t have a game scheduled.
But that’s what will happen.
It’s inevitable.
While most schools will be playing this Saturday and next Saturday, Marshall will sit idle with no games scheduled. That means the Herd most likely will be passed by teams posting big victories.
The Big Ten also has to be factored into this equation. It’s merely a matter of time until Big Ten schools are included in the top 25 even before they start playing games.
And who is it going to push out of the poll? Who else? Schools such as Louisiana and Marshall.
The Herd would have stood a fighting chance, at least, if Rice hadn’t postponed its Oct. 3 game against Marshall at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That would have provided Marshall with some top-25 ammunition.
But now?
With a two-week hiatus and the next game not being until Oct. 10 at Western Kentucky … well, the Herd simply doesn’t have any top-25 bullets.
It’s not right. It’s not fair. It’s not equitable.
But it’s reality.
So, Herd fans, better enjoy the top-25 ranking this week while Marshall still has it.
- West Virginia University will be facing a familiar opponent when it lines up against Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Remember Josh Sills?
For two years, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound behemoth started at offensive guard for the Mountaineers. Sills started 22 of 25 games and was second-team All-Big 12 as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
But when Sills suffered a season-ending ankle injury after starting WVU’s first two games of the 2019 season, he eventually put his name into the transfer portal.
Where did he end up? Where else? Oklahoma State.
Sills is scheduled to start at left guard against the Mountaineers on Saturday.
“Josh has been really good for us,” said Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy during a Zoom meeting and Big 12 conference call on Monday. “He’s come in and competed. It took him quite a while to get back in the shape. He was off. Then the virus hit. And he went back home (Sarahsville, Ohio) and, I think, hunted for three months. Then he came back and had to get in shape again.
“But he has been good for us. He likes to play football. He’s a good leader. He’s a great person. So, we’re certainly glad he’s on our team.”
That’s because Sills was a seamless addition.
“He fits into our culture,” said Gundy. “He enjoys living in Stillwater. He likes to hunt and do outdoor activities. His attitude, his willingness to be a part of the team, compete — he’s not scared to work. We’re thrilled to have him. We’re excited about the maturity he brings to our team.
“He’s fun to be around. He fits into our Cowboy culture. He’s been a good addition to our football team.”
Yet, it still will be odd.
Imagine the Stills brothers — Darius and Dante — going head-to-head with Sills as defensive tackles. It will happen on nearly every snap.
Welcome to the new world of “transfer portal” football.
- Lots of Marshall fans were surprised in the fourth quarter when quarterback Grant Wells fired an incomplete pass into the end zone on fourth-and-3 from the Appalachian State 14-yard line with 6:38 remaining.
Most folks expected a chip-shot field goal to extend MU’s 17-7 lead. Head coach Doc Holliday was one of those folks.
As it turns out, the play was a miscommunication. MU’s offense was supposed to run the play clock down, call timeout and kick the short field goal.
Now, we know why Doc threw his headset.