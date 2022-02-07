Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Have opinions, will travel.
n There is a trio of native-born icons from West Virginia, whose credentials are above reproach.
They are Sam Huff, Hal Greer and Jerry West.
The late Huff was born in Farmington. The late Greer was born in Huntington. And West was born in Chelyan.
Huff became the first middle linebacker in NFL history for the New York Giants. Greer was the first Black athlete to receive an athletic scholarship in the state of West Virginia and later became an all-time great for the Syracuse Nationals and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.
And West?
What more can anybody say about him? I mean, he’s “The Logo.” The player in the NBA’s longtime logo is none other than West.
Which just goes to show what sort of career West enjoyed with the Los Angeles Lakers. For the younger readers in the audience, West made 14 All-Star teams and won one NBA title. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for his career while shooting 47.4% from the field.
That’s what made this recent news so unthinkable, so unpardonable, so egregious.
Although the late Jerry Buss, who owned the Lakers for years, presented West with lifetime season tickets, that gift recently was rescinded by the current Lakers’ ownership.
As expected, the proud West was incensed by the affront.
"It was a cold phone text to my wife,” West told The Athletic. “No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball.
“I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives.”
If the greatest player in franchise history is snubbed this horrifically, what does that say about the current Lakers organization?
All West Virginians should take this affront personally.
n The WVU men’s basketball team couldn’t have thrown the ball into Cheat Lake during the second half of a 60-53 loss to Texas Tech Saturday in the WVU Coliseum.
It was a truly horrific display of shooting.
So, will the Mountaineers be any better when they host Iowa State at 7 p.m. Tuesday?
"Well, we’re not going to go 4 for 32 if Taz is playing, that’s for sure,” said veteran coach Bob Huggins.
He obviously was referring to leading scorer Taz Sherman, who sat out the Texas Tech game due to a concussion. Maybe Sherman will play Tuesday, maybe he won’t. But the Mountaineers clearly need their leading scorer. There’s no conjecture about that.
Without Sherman, WVU’s offense consists of Sean McNeil and Jaylen Bridges. Both are primarily catch-and-shoot scorers, and that’s the problem. WVU is such a poor passing team, it has difficulty getting the ball to McNeil and Bridges when and where they need it.
WVU is a one-trick pony without Sherman.
n Byron Leftwich made the right decision.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were setting up the former Marshall University star quarterback to fail by insisting on keeping general manager Trent Baalke.
That’s why Leftwich removed himself from consideration for Jacksonville's head-coaching job -- much to the chagrin of Jags’ fans. Hey, there’s a reason Leftwich’s jersey is still the second-highest selling jersey in Jacksonville’s team shop.
The Jags’ loss is Leftwich’s gain.
Smart move, Byron.