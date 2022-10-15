Neal Brown is a firm believer in the law of averages.
And it was about time they swung in West Virginia University’s favor.
Right, Neal?
"Let's be honest,” the WVU football head coach said. “It hasn't bounced very many damn times in our way this year, right? Until tonight. We got a couple of good bounces. Jasir (Cox) picked it up and ran it in (65-yard fumble return for a TD).
"That was the play.”
And that was the turnaround.
The law of averages finally swung in the Mountaineers’ direction and, as a result, WVU defeated Baylor 43-40 Thursday night in Morgantown.
"I think that's the way you can feel about it,” said Brown. “I just believe that. Maybe it's cheesy or whatever, but I just can't help but believe that.
"If you continue to do the right thing, if you treat people the right way, you work as hard as you possibly can — I'm talking about staff and players — then eventually good things are going to happen."
Exhibit A: WVU’s victory over Baylor.
"I've believed all year,” said Brown evenly. “I think we have a good football team. We played a really bad half as a football team against Texas the first half. That was a bad half.
“But the rest of the time … we haven't been great on defense, but we've been opportunistic at times. We've played offense at a high level all but the first half vs. Texas.
"And we've had chances in the other two games we lost. There were some really weird things that happened in both those losses, OK?"
There were indeed. The inexplicable pass that bounced off Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s hands in the Pitt loss. And a myriad strange happenings vs. Kansas.
"Now, we lost those games, and Pitt and Kansas won those games,” admitted Brown. “But there were some things — I've been doing this for 20-plus years — and there were some things that happened in those two games that I've never experienced before.”
The moral of the story?
Sooner or later, the breaks will even out.
"Did we get a couple of bounces tonight?” asked Brown rhetorically after the win over Baylor. "Yeah, we did. The ball that Preston (Fox) fumbled on the punt, it bounced right back up to him.
"But you know what? The kid has busted his ass here for a long time and he has made a bunch of plays in practice and he's kind of paid the price … you know, the fumble.”
That particular word — fumble — is a key word in Brown’s vocabulary.
"I think fumbles happen for a couple of reasons,” he said. “We really work it. We work takeaways every single day wearing pads. We work the heck out of pursuit because that's the thing that I was really disappointed in the Texas game more than anything.
"I can get over the big plays. I can get over that stuff. But we've got to run to the football. When you run to the football and the ball is on the ground, you get it. And we did that.
"I've been selling that to the kids. It's something that I believe with every ounce of my being."
Brown also believes something else.
With games remaining at Texas Tech, home to TCU, at Iowa State, home to Oklahoma, home to Kansas State and at Oklahoma State, the 3-3 Mountaineers could finish on a roll.
“This really sets us up for a stretch run,” said Brown.
It does indeed.
After all, it’s the law of averages.