Heard about the new amusement park coming to Huntington?
It’s called “Kamdyn Park.”
I know, I know.
Sounds a lot like our venerable Camden Park. But this one is different — way different. This “Kamdyn Park” is a basketball ride in the Cam Henderson Center led by the Thundering Herd’s much-needed new point guard, Kamdyn Curfman.
The 6-foot-1 junior played at VMI for three seasons, averaging 12.7 points.
More recently, Curfman averaged 15.6 points during the 2021-22 season, while shooting 42.6% from the field, 39.2% on 3-pointers and 80.0% on free throws.
Oh, and here’s an interesting fact.
He’s a Native American.
“I’m 50% Lumbee and 25% Crow,” explained Curfman. “So, Lumbee is in Lumberton, North Carolina. Crow is in Montana. My mom is Lumbee and my dad is Crow. So I’m 75% Indian.”
Wait a minute. Where did the other 25% go?
“A little bit Irish, a little bit …” said Curfman with a grin.
OK, we’ll call it predominantly Native American. But he looks a little Italian.
“I get that a lot,” said Curfman with a knowing grin.
We’re going to like this kid, folks.
Besides personality, he possesses great 3-point shooting skills, leadership qualities and — here’s a really important ingredient — he’s the point guard Marshall so sorely needed last season to run the Herd’s fast-paced offense.
“I love it, for sure,” said Curfman. “It fits my play style, so I love it.”
It appears to be a perfect fit for both MU and Curfman.
“It’s fast-paced — a lot of ball screens, a lot of movement,” he said. “I can see the way we’re working toward playing. Kind of like the (NBA Golden State) Warriors have a lot of shooters, a lot of movement, a lot of cutting … that is kind of where we’re working toward.
“When we’re in top shape when the season comes around, we’ll be flying around, moving the ball. It will be nice to see. It will be a good offense, for sure.”
Curfman appears to be the antidote for what ailed the Herd last season. With Curfman at point guard, it shuffled all the pieces back where they belonged.
Andrew Taylor moves to shooting guard. Taevion Kinsey returns to small forward. And Obinna Anochili-Killen goes to the center. So all the pieces moved back to where they needed to be, although they weren’t there last season.
One guy can make that big of a difference.
“I just know one of the big things that Coach (Danny) D’Antoni tells me,” said Curlfman, “is you want to have all the guys going at the same time … make sure everyone is involved at the same time.
“That’s going to be a big thing for me … how I get everyone running their lanes, everyone getting the ball, everyone touching the ball, ball movement. Everyone is in the same head space at the same time.
“If someone is a little bit left out, I’m going right to him next play. I’m making sure everyone is staying involved, staying in the game. That’s going to be one huge key. That’s when our offense is going to be at its best.”
If Curfman sounds enthused, it’s because he is.
“I knew coming in the kind of talent there was,” he said. “I feel like the athleticism is big — we’ve got a really athletic team, so that’s kind of a big jump from a lot of places.”
All aboard.
It’s time to take a ride at “Kamdyn Park.”