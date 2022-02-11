Ever since Bob Huggins returned to West Virginia University, he has had one consistent pet peeve.
Can anybody guess what it is?
That’s right, travel.
As the easternmost school in a Midwestern league -- the Big 12 Conference -- the Mountaineers’ basketball teams have the worst travel imaginable.
Of course, Huggins never misses an opportunity to remind Big 12 officials, coaches, media and anyone else who will listen about the Mountaineers’ trials and tribulations related to travel.
Which brings us to Huggins’ Zoom call on Friday morning before heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
"I just got off the Big 12 conference call,” began Huggins, “and I was trying to explain to those guys what our travel is like. We fly to Lubbock (Texas) four hours, play a game and turn around and fly somewhere else for about another four hours.
“In the meantime, we're going to fly to Stillwater (Oklahoma), and then we're going to play, then we're going to get on a plane and fly 40 minutes to Manhattan (Kansas).
"Then people say sometimes, 'Looks like you guys are a little bit tired.' Hey, follow us around for a while. I'm tired and I don't play anymore. So it's rough, it's rough. The travel in this league for us is brutal.”
Ah, but there may be light at the end of the travel tunnel. With Oklahoma and Texas poised to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, perhaps, after the 2022-23 school year, it could create some welcome changes in the league.
That’s because the University of Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are ready to vacate the American Athletic Conference and join the Big 12 along with independent Brigham Young. That would swell the roster of Big 12 members to 12 -- about time, huh? -- and it opens the door for the league to establish East and West divisions.
And what does that accomplish? Much more equitable travel. Which, of course, is music to Huggins’ ears.
“I think what is happening with the new league (an expanded Big 12) -- especially if they have a divide (two divisions) -- that really helps us,” said Huggins. “Really, really helps us. Time changes ... we wouldn't have to do the time change thing and everything else that goes with it."
So, have Big 12 officials spoken with Huggins about the potential of these future changes?
"You know, for some reason they don't talk to me,” said Huggins, while somehow maintaining a straight face. “I don't understand it. They don't say much to me. I'm not sure where that is done at. I'm not sure what level it's done at."
How about this level?
It’s not exactly rocket science. Simply take the flying miles (one-way) from Morgantown to each Big 12 city and calculate East and West divisions based on the proximity of travel.
In this scenario, the Big 12’s East Division would consist of WVU, Cincinnati (303 driving miles/247 flying), Iowa State (734 flying miles), UCF (770), Kansas State (888) and Kansas (889).
That means the West Division would include Oklahoma State (964 miles), TCU (1,079), Houston (1,108), Baylor (1,113), Texas Tech (1,283) and BYU (1,675).
See, was that so hard?
Ahem, you are welcome, Big 12.