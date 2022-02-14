Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
n Imagine getting four technical calls in one college basketball game without there being a brawl.
Sounds dubious, huh?
It was.
The Marshall University men’s basketball players couldn’t have been happier as they raced to an 88-79 victory over UTEP Sunday afternoon in El Paso, Texas. Yet, the officiating crew hit head coach Danny D’Antoni and his Thundering Herd for not one, not two, not three, but four technical fouls in the game.
The calls ranged from marginal to ridiculous.
Here’s how odd the entire scenario was -- all four technicals were called after made baskets by Marshall. Huh? Strange, but true.
The technical fouls on Taevion Kinsey and Mike Beyers were marginal, at best. But the ones called on D’Antoni and -- in particular -- Marko Sarenac were outrageously bad.
D’Antoni addressed his technical during his post-game Zoom call, saying that he simply said, “Mr. Ref, they’re hand-checking us. Boom!”
And Sarenac?
After nailing his fourth 3-pointer in five attempts, the Serbian blew on his fingers since he had such a hot hand. The ref wasn’t amused and hit Sarenac with a technical.
It reached the point where it became comical.
“We’re so good even with four technical fouls,” said Goran Miladinovic, 7-foot sophomore center, “we were able to beat a pretty good team by 10 points.
“Those calls … Marko just did this (blowing on his finger tips) and they called a technical. We can’t celebrate? But we won.”
That’s the bottom line.
n If a college basketball team has three point guards, it doesn’t have any.
That’s my philosophy.
And West Virginia University’s three-headed point guard is proving it.
There’s senior Keedy Johnson, graduate transfer Malik Curry and freshman Kobe Johnson.
"I think we're fortunate that we have a lot of guys capable at that position,” said veteran WVU head coach Bob Huggins. “I think Keedy is our best defender. I think Kobe probably is our most steady. For a freshman, he's not as loose with the ball.
“And we put Malik in there when we have to score. And he does a great job ... we're trying to run him off of that flat ball-screen and either get it at the rim himself or get it to Taz (Sherman) or Sean (McNeil) or somebody else.
“It depends ... it depends on the situation of the game. If somebody is hurting us, we've got to have Keedy in the game because he is far and away our best defender."
So how is that working out? Not too well. In a horrific 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Mountaineers’ trio of point guards combined for only two assists. As a result, WVU had only seven assists on 19 field goals.
Besides that, Curry was the only point guard who scored with 13 points.
I repeat, if a team has three point guards, it doesn’t have any.
n WVU has got to do something about Gabe Osabuohien’s behavior.
After being assessed a technical foul at the end of the first half against Iowa State, the 6-5 senior went even further off the rails toward the end of WVU’s loss at Oklahoma State. This time he ran his mouth to official Gary Maxwell, was assessed two quick technicals and ejected from the game.
What’s worse, as he was walking past WVU’s bench, Huggins said something to Osabuohien and the senior said something back, which brought Huggins flying off his stool to yell at Osabuohien.
This sort of behavior can’t be condoned or continued.