It’s easy to be negative right about now.
Too easy.
With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc and turning our lives upside-down and inside-out, it’s tempting to see the glass as being half-empty.
Too tempting.
That’s why I was so encouraged and appreciative of Bernie Dolan’s recent comments. The executive secretary of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission refused to succumb to the tsunami of negativity, instead embracing the positive possibilities that still exist.
Sure, it was a shot across the bow when Gov. Jim Justice extended the closure of state schools from April 20 to April 30. That pushed the window of opportunity a little closer to the sill.
But the window is not closed.
That’s the reality Dolan chooses to embrace.
“If the governor thinks we can hopefully get back in school,” said Dolan earlier this week, “we can probably try to match that level of hope. There’s no benefit to making the call today, so we can ride it out a little and see where this takes us.”
Great answer.
Why not hope against hope for the best-case scenario? Why not be positive? Why not be optimistic?
It’s why Dolan hasn’t given up on still playing the West Virginia high school boys and girls basketball state tournaments. Is it a long shot? Of course. But as long as there’s a glimmer of hope, why not embrace it?
That’s what Dolan is doing.
He is still clinging to the hope that West Virginia can resume the girls basketball tournament, hold the Class AA boys regionals and state tournament and still play an abbreviated spring sports schedule.
Good for Dolan.
Right about now, it’s refreshing to see some optimism.
“When you look at it,” he said, “people are really struggling on the outside and it makes you feel like your problems aren’t as big as you might want to make it. But I also know that athletics has an important role for the communities.
“It’s the one thing that — no matter what has happened — if there are football or basketball games, people can put everything aside and come to the game.
“We don’t want to lose sight of that. It’s important for the communities, but you also don’t want to lose sight of the big scheme of things — healthy lives are more important. It has been a challenge.”
It’s a daily challenge.
A major part of that challenge is maintaining a positive mindset.
Bernie Dolan is doing a superb job of that.
n n n
Rest in peace, Carl Tacy.
The recent death of the former Marshall University head basketball coach raised a compelling query in my mind.
After Tacy coached the Thundering to a 23-4 record, an NCAA tournament berth and a No. 12 national ranking during the 1971-72 season, he left to accept the Wake Forest coaching job.
But there was a caveat.
Tacy didn’t want to leave Marshall. As memory serves, he asked for a pay raise in the neighborhood of $30,000 to $35,000. Considering what Tacy had accomplished, the raise clearly was not out of line.
But the late Joe McMullen, who was MU’s athletic director, flatly turned it down, which led to Tacy leaving.
But what if he had gotten the raise? What if Tacy had stayed? How much better would the Herd have been in 1972-73 with four starters — Mike D’Antoni, Randy Noll, Ty Collins and Bill James — returning? And how much better might the program have become?
We’ll never know.