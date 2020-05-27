It involved some intense, investigative journalism, but I believe I’ve discovered the most significant loss in sports, attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
The “High Five.”
It appears the 43-year-old traditional slapping of one open palm of a hand against a friend or teammate’s open palm in celebration is going to be banned.
Sad, but true.
Major League Baseball already has ruled there will be no high-fiving, fist-bumping or even hugging, if and when professional baseball resumes.
No hugs? Well, that’s harsh.
Welcome to our brave, new, sterilized world of sports. It leaves me with a taste in my mouth like somebody just brushed my teeth with hand sanitizer.
Yuck. The worst part is the “no high-fiving” dictum is bound to be adopted across the board in sports. Probably the two sports which engage in high fives the most are baseball and basketball.
Perhaps, the one sport that could hold onto the tradition is football. After all, at least at the NFL and collegiate levels nearly all the players wear gloves anyway.
Despite that fact, I’ve reconciled myself, sadly enough, to the harsh reality of the high five being outlawed, prohibited, persona non grata-ed in the near future.
What’s next? Athletes stop shaking hands with opponents after games in the traditional show of sportsmanship?
Well, uh …
Look for another tradition to bite the COVID-19 dust. But just so everybody knows, a medical study in 2014 determined fist bumps and high fives spread fewer germs than handshakes.
So, there you go.
But, seriously, folks, this is a big deal. The high five is a very significant part of sports Americana. Why, usage of the phrase as a noun has been part of the Oxford English Dictionary since 1980 and as a verb since 1981.
Even the grammar police have embraced the high five.
In case anybody is wondering, the origin of the high five traces back to October 2, 1977 — the last day of Major League Baseball’s regular season. In the sixth inning, Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Dusty Baker hit a home run off Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard with Glenn Burke waiting in the on-deck circle.
It was Baker’s 30th homer of the season, making the Dodgers the first team in history to have four players — Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Reggie Smith and Baker — with at least 30 home runs in a single season.
What happened next was chronicled by journalist Jon Mooallen.
“It was a wild, triumphant moment and a good omen as the Dodgers headed to the playoffs,” he wrote. “Burke, waiting on deck, thrust his hand enthusiastically over his head to greet his friend at the plate. Baker, not knowing what to do, smacked it. ‘His hand was up in the air and he was arching way back,’ says Baker ... ‘So I reached up and hit his hand. It seemed like the thing to do.’
A tradition was born.
And it flourished, growing popular in every, single level of sports from Major League Baseball to Little League, Midget League to the NFL, Biddy Basketball League to the NBA.
Why, it’s one of the few times soccer players even use their hands.
Yet, here we are presiding over the demise of the “High Five.”
How sad.
Tell you what. Anybody who sees me on the street still can slap me a high five. I’m old-school.