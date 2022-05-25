Nothing was the same.
- Not the venue.
Instead of practicing in the Cam Henderson Center on Tuesday morning, the Marshall University men’s basketball team was working out in good old (emphasis on old) Gullickson Hall.
- Not the atmosphere.
Referring to the air in Gullickson Hall as being “stuffy” was a gross understatement. It was a bit warm inside the old gym.
- Not the mentality.
Veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni made it clear there would be a different mindset for the 2022-23 season.
“We weren’t tough last year,” hollered D’Antoni during a brief break in the action early in the practice session. “We’ve got to be tough this year.”
D’Antoni even is pointing a finger at himself. In retrospect, he doesn’t believe he was in good enough physical condition last season. As a result, D’Antoni is losing weight and working out diligently three days a week with hand weights while doing various exercises.
That mantra extends to the players. Beefy 6-foot-4 guard David Early has noticeably lost weight down to 235 pounds. But that’s just the start, not the end. D’Antoni wants the sophomore to lose at least another 10 pounds.
- Not the positions.
Senior Taevion Kinsey is moving back to his familiar small-forward position after playing shooting guard last season. Besides putting Kinsey back in his comfort zone, it allows him to move without the ball more and frees him up for more pull-up jumpers and drives to the rim.
Junior Andrew Taylor is moving from point guard back to shooting guard where he excelled during the 2020-21 season. It’s his natural position and allows Taylor to play to his strengths.
VMI transfer Kamdyn Curfman will take over the point guard position. The 6-1 Curfman is a prolific 3-point shooter, which, of course, makes him a perfect fit for D’Antoni’s offense.
Curfman, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was ranked No. 2 in Division I men’s basketball with 117 3-pointers last season. He averaged 15.7 points, shot .394 on 3-pointers and had 16 steals.
At this point, Marko Sarenac is manning the stretch-four position. The 6-7 junior absolutely shot the lights out during Monday’s practice. If he keeps it up, Sarenac really will open up the floor for Kinsey, in particular.
Sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen, 6-8, 220-pounds, will take over the center or “five” position. The former Chapmanville High School star enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22 with his rebounding, shot-blocking and scoring.
Backing him up will be 6-9, 225-pound sophomore Aymeric Toussaint. And where does that leave 7-0, 250-pound junior Goran Miladinovic? Right now, he is No. 3 at the position. Miladinovic is going to have to prove that he can run the floor.
There also were a few more interesting faces. Chase McKey, 6-9, 210-pound sophomore, missed the practice, but other observers called him the “most improved” player on the team.
And don’t forget Wyatt Fricks. The 6-9 redshirt freshman should be released to start practicing after knee surgery sidelined him in 2021-22. He has his weight up to 205 pounds and could be quite a weapon on the perimeter.
At the end of the day, this Marshall basketball team bore little resemblance to the frustrating 2021-22 squad that struggled so mightily.
It was good to see.