It’s a litmus test.
If anyone is curious why Danny D’Antoni schedules so many Mid-American Conference opponents, that’s the rationale of Marshall University head basketball coach.
The Herd played at Miami (Ohio), winning, 95-69, on Nov. 17 and, then, hosted Akron on Monday, winning 68-57. Next, Marshall takes on Ohio University at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Henderson Center.
Then, Marshall completes its MAC tour by hosting Toledo on Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in “The Cam.”
So, will the Herd go 2-2 or 3-1 or, perhaps, 4-0 during its games vs. the MAC? That’s what D’Antoni is eager to see.
“Yeah, it is pretty much like a litmus test,” he said. “Because those are the ones that are going to show us our weaknesses and our strengths. I don’t think so much in the way of how many games we can win and lose, but in what we need to do to be better.
“They will make us be better.”
That, in a nutshell, is D’Antoni’s reasoning. Besides that, the “MAC Tour” is fairly regionally based.
“We’re not into airports and things,” said D’Antoni. “The MAC aligns with us, geography. It’s within the bus rides. And people are familiar with them.
“The MAC is good competition. It’s strong. The MAC checks all the boxes. It allows us and our fans ... Cincinnati is a pretty good area with Miami (of Ohio), and Ohio University is within distance.
“Toledo, there’s been a rivalry since ... that was my big rivalry because they had John Brisker and Ron Mix, and they were ranked in the nation. They beat us for the championship each year by one game. And Akron is fairly close. It’s not a bad game. It’s a tough game. And they’re good.”
So, yes, the MAC does indeed check all the boxes.
“We’re not playing the bottom of MAC,” pointed out D’Antoni, “we’re playing the top of the MAC. We’re playing their top end, and it’s very competitive.
“Maybe Miami might be a little down, but those other three are top end. Last year, Akron won their tournament and went to the NCAA Tournament and played UCLA to four points.”
Simply put, a team improves when it competes against better competition, but within reason. That doesn’t mean playing “money games” against big-time, superior competition and coming home with a nice paycheck and a not-so-nice 30- or 40-point defeat.
“I’ve had 50 college coaches tell me,” said D’Antoni, “ ‘You’d better pay attention to your schedule. It makes a big difference.’ It does. I’ve learned as we go through kind of what to do. We didn’t go to a ‘payday,’ but I’ll use what Rick Pitino said — ‘If you’re getting bought, your program has not arrived.’ “
D’Antoni strongly believes in that philosophy.
“There’s a lot of things done because of confidence and having a little swagger to you,” he said with a grin. “You don’t want to take that away from your players early in the year.
“You get that by winning. You have to win games. And every team does it. You go through WVU’s schedule. There are ‘win’ games all over it. The only time they don’t go to a ‘win’ game is when they’re playing on television or a national tournament they’ve been asked to play.
“Other than that, they’re playing ‘win’ games. Now, they play a tough conference schedule, but they’re at that level.”
The bottom line is D’Antoni believes MU fans still enjoy playing MAC schools.
“Yes,” he said emphatically. “I think Ohio ... they don’t like us, and we’re not in love with them. We were in there for a lot longer. Especially with our older fans when we were immersed in the MAC and know how we got treated.
“So, I think our fans enjoy playing MAC schools. They are good schools. They have good academics and good athletics. And they are tough kids when you play them. That’s what makes it fun. They’re tough, and you don’t like it. That’s what it’s all about.”
The MAC provides perfect competition. It’s not too tough, but it’s certainly not too easy.
It’s a litmus test.