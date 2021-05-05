CHARLESTON — Joe Manchin has his detractors.
But that is predominantly based on the political side of the United States senator from West Virginia.
That’s not the Joe I know.
There’s another side to Manchin that isn’t in the limelight or the spotlight or even in the public sector. That’s the real Joe.
A prime example of that occurred last Saturday afternoon during the West Virginia girls state high school basketball tournament here in the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
When Nitro High School star Baylee Goins was bumped by a pair of Fairmont Senior defenders as she drove into the lane with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter, Goins slammed to the floor grabbing her knee in obvious pain.
Although a diagnosis of her knee still hasn’t been established because of swelling, it appears to be a serious injury involving serious expenses.
That’s when Manchin entered the picture.
After witnessing the injury, Manchin, who is a Fairmont native, telephoned the Goins family to let them know that he was going to pay for all of Baylee’s medical expenses, according to a family source.
Surprised?
Not me.
Again, that’s the Joe I know.
The first time his magnanimous nature game to light was years ago when I approached Manchin, who was West Virginia’s secretary of state at the time, about a dire situation involving a Clay County High School football player.
It seems the player, who lived in the country, was carrying his ill father to the family vehicle when his dad died in his arms. The problem intensified when the player’s mother, who had cancer, wasn’t able to get any of her late husband’s death benefits.
That’s when I visited Manchin in his office. After explaining the circumstances to the Secretary of State, he smiled and assured me he would cut through the red tape.
And he did.
In no time, the Clay County football player and his mother were receiving the death benefits and the serious circumstances were averted.
Yes, that’s the Joe Manchin I know.
And I’m not the least bit surprised he stepped up for Baylee Goins and her family.
Thanks, Joe.
N n n
Hunter Moles was born to coach.
I should know. I remember when the Charleston Catholic High School head boys’ basketball coach was born. And I remember when he was a four- or five-year-old, running around in his grandmother Charlotte’s beauty salon with his mom, Lisa.
Suffice it to say, we go way back.
That’s why it was so enjoyable and gratifying to watch Moles coach the Irish (12-2) to a 68-58 win over Ritchie County in Class AA action Wednesday in the state high boys’ basketball tournament.
It’s also why I told the 26-year-old Moles he was born to coach.
“Yeah, I feel that way,” said Moles. “I think of some of my childhood memories. I always had that kind of ‘coach’ to me. Coach (Vic) Herbert and Coach Knapper, when I was playing at South Charleston they used to call me Coach Moles. They used to call me that my senior year. They had a feeling I was going to coach.
“I’m very fortunate that I was able to play for some great coaches. I think that made me want to coach more. I just love it. I really do. I enjoy it so much. That’s why I am so thankful for the opportunity. Not a lot of guys get this opportunity at 26 years old to lead young men at a great program at Charleston Catholic.”
Moles most definitely is an early achiever.
“I’m so thankful for Jacob Nelson (Charleston Catholic athletic director) and Colleen Hoyer (principal),” he said. “I don’t care if we win a game. I just have so much fun. Now, don’t get me wrong, winning always helps. But I really do enjoy this.”
And it really does show.
“I have fun doing it,” said Moles. “One of our keys for every game is have fun. I mean, we’re playing a game with an orange, round ball essentially. It’s just a game. And we just try to keep teaching these guys.”
Perhaps, the most enjoyable part of watching Moles coach is he has a firm grasp on reality even at his young age.
“I don’t base our program on wins and losses,” he said. “Now, that’s being said by a guy that just yelled for 32 minutes.”
Yes, indeed, Hunter Moles was born to coach.
--30--