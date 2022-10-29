MORGANTOWN — It was old-school vs. new-school.
It was conventional vs. unconventional.
It was a little dab will do ya vs. playing like your hair is on fire.
Guess which one won?
Hint, hint … it was the latter.
The outcome was West Virginia University lost 41-31 to TCU before a homecoming crowd of 50,426 fans Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
While West Virginia University was running the ball, throwing play-action passes and putting together long, multi-play scoring drives, TCU was seeing how many points it could score in 16 plays or less.
It was completely opposite styles of football. Which one is better? It depends on who is asked.
WVU head coach Neal Brown prefers the conventional style. So, during the first half the Mountaineers had three scoring drives of eight plays for 80 yards, 10 plays for 75 yards and 15 plays for 89 yards. That encompassed 14:30 of the 30-minute first half.
Meanwhile, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes plays like he’s late for an appointment. So, during that same first half, the Horned Frogs had four scoring drives of three plays for 67 yards, five plays for 75 yards, one play for 51 yards and seven plays for 73 yards.
How long did those scoring drives take? Believe it or not, only 5:47. That’s because it was drives vs. lightning strikes.
For example, the Mountaineers’ scoring drives were 33 plays for 244 yards (7.4 yards per play). TCU’s scoring drives, on the other hand, were for 16 plays but went for 266 yards. That was a whopping 16.6 yards per play.
So, does all that have something to do with TCU’s record being 8-0 and the Horned Frogs being ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll?
Absolutely.
By contrast, do those statistics also have something to do with WVU’s 3-5 record and Mountaineer fans clamoring for a new head coach?
It certainly seems that way.
Yet, once again, Brown’s beleaguered troops made an interesting game of it by making a late run at the Horned Frogs. In this case it involved a 23-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels to Reese Smith with 4:12 remaining to narrow TCU’s lead to 34-31.
Then it got even more interesting when TCU’s Max Duggan was intercepted by Malachi Ruffin with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Mountaineers couldn’t take advantage of the turnover. Instead, Daniels tossed a pair of incompletions and running back Jaylen Anderson was thrown for a 3-yard loss.
That’s when it happened.
On a third-and-3 situation, TCU’s Duggan — who else? — ran 5 yards for a first down. Then came the dagger. With 20 seconds remaining, Duggan hit Savion Williams with a 29-yard touchdown pass to set the final score at 41-31.
Game. Set. Controversy.
Except for one factor. The controversy isn’t over. On the contrary, the flames have been fanned even more with the Mountaineers’ third loss in their last four games.
But is there any quit in Brown?
No.
“I thought our guys really competed,” he said. “We played the right way. I’m proud of our kids … we’re based on outcome. I get that. People can be frustrated with me, but the kids played hard.
“I thought TDs were going to win it. We didn’t play well enough in the pass game in the second half. We just didn’t connect on some of those downfield shots. To me, you just go and do your job.”
Which leads us right back to the unhappy fans.
“Did we play well enough to win?” asked Brown rhetorically. “No. Did we play hard enough to win. Absolutely.”
But is that going to be enough for Brown to keep his job?
That’s the question.