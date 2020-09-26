Twisting in the wind.
How else could the players, coaches and staff members of Marshall University’s football program feel?
Just consider the scenario.
The Thundering Herd opened the 2020 season with a 59-0 blowout win over Eastern Kentucky on September 5. Then, Marshall had a bye week before upsetting No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7, on Sept. 19.
Next?
Another bye week.
After that?
Yet, another bye week.
That’s only two games in the first five weeks of the 2020 season. In fact, by the time Marshall finally gets to play again, taking on Western Kentucky in a road game on October 10, there will have been 20 days in between games.
Count ‘em, 20.
That’s preposterous.
How are Marshall’s players supposed to stay focused? How are they supposed to stay motivated? How are they supposed to bite the coronavirus bullet and stay sequestered from normal campus life?
I mean, doesn’t there have to be a carrot at the end of a stick at some point?
It would certainly seem that way.
So, exactly how are Marshall’s players coping with this “play-a-little, wait-a-lot” situation?
“I think the only way,” said Alex Mollette, senior left guard, “is really our coaches do a great job of just knowing when to give us off time and when to make us practice. Right now, we’re in a position where we may not play until October 10th. We don’t know what’s going on or anything.
“I think Doc (head coach Doc Holliday) and, for our side of the ball Cramsey (offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey) and Greg (offensive line coach Greg Adkins) for me, did a really good job of keeping us locked in, studying film ... even if we have to go to last year’s film to study something or camp practices.
“They keep us evolving as a player, evolving as a unit, just trying to make us better and not just letting this time get away.”
Under the circumstances, that’s just this side of amazing.
Yet, such players as defensive end Sam Burton seem to toss the situation aside as if it were an opposing blocker.
“I think we just have to stay focused,” said the redshirt sophomore. “We’ve got to have our leaders keep us in check and just keep doing what we’ve been doing. Even though we don’t have a game — we had a bye week before our last game — we just have to prepare like we did for the next two weeks and just keep this going.”
That seems a lot easier said than done.
After all, how do Marshall’s players stay motivated when there’s no game at the end of rainbow?
“That just comes with staying hungry,” explained Sheldon Evans, junior running back who is a noted team leader. “And I take that job of keeping the team hungry and staying humble and not forgetting what got us here, got us to this point.
“Just to keep our heads down and keep working until we get to our next opponent. That’s the ultimate goal.”
Those are admirable emotions and philosophies, particularly during these trying times. Just imagine the situation. COVID testing, protocols and more testing. Then, throw in this horrific time factor situation. The players don’t even know exactly when their next game might be. It could be Saturday or it could be a week from Saturday.
How do Marshall’s players cope with this situation and all the uncertainty that comes with it?
“Honestly, it’s almost normal at this point,” said Mollette with a knowing smile. “If something would get thrown at us again, I don’t think any of us would flinch. I honestly think it has made us a more locked-in, closer team.
“Everything we have gone through since March ... whether not knowing if we’re going to play or people testing positive and not being able to practice that day because something is happening. It’s just like every single day there was something new from March until now.
“I think the position it has put us in now, it’s just normal. It feels normal that something is going to change every single day. We just have to get used to it, I guess.”
Welcome to Marshall’s new normal.
Amazing enough, it actually has become the secret of the Herd’s success.