It’s difficult to explain and downright impossible to wrap a mind around, yet there is no denying the facts.
For some unique reason, the most incredible circumstances seem to make a habit of occurring on a somewhat regular basis in Marshall University athletics.
Jamil Roberts’ history-making tap-in goal is a perfect example.
When the Thundering Herd’s star senior scored in the 98th minute to give unseeded Marshall a 1-0 win over Indiana in overtime for the 2020 NCAA men’s soccer national championship on Monday, the Herd Universe rejoiced.
But was it a first?
Yes and no.
Yes, indeed, it was Marshall’s first outright NCAA national championship. But, no, it wasn’t the first time a Thundering Herd soccer player had kicked the game-winner for a national championship.
Remember Willy Merrick?
Ah, who could forget?
The stage was set for the 1992 I-AA football national championship game between archrivals Marshall University and Youngstown State in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
But suddenly there was a fly in the ointment. Placekicker David Merrick overslept, missed a team meeting and was suspended by head coach Jim Donnan on the eve of the I-AA title game for a violation of team rules.
Enter older brother Willy, stage left.
The elder Merrick, a senior, played for Marshall’s soccer team, but was merely the backup placekicker for the football squad and never had attempted a collegiate field goal in his life.
“Football was a hobby for me,” said Willy with a grin.
Until that memorable Saturday.
With the score tied, 28-28, the left-footed Merrick trotted onto the cold turf to attempt a 22-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.
He knocked it through for the first — and only — field goal of Merrick’s abridged collegiate football career. It also was Marshall’s first national title since 1947 when coach Cam Henderson led the Herd to the NAIB (National Association of Intercollegiate Basketball) championship in Kansas City, Missouri.
And, of course, that title also had its moments of incredulity. It seems Marshall was so financially strapped (sound familiar?), it could afford to send only eight players and Henderson to the tournament, yet still won the championship.
But, now, back to Merrick.
After kicking the game-winner into the 5th Avenue end of “The Joan,” Merrick took off running like … well, like he had just scored a goal in soccer.
“I just remember taking off that way (toward the Shewey Building),” said Merrick, “like I had scored a goal in soccer and jumped into Coach Billing’s hands (assistant coach Tim Billing).”
Jamil Roberts certainly can identify with that. After making his historic tap-in, Roberts raced across the right side of the end zone, did a belly-flop dive and as he skidded to a stop was mobbed by teammates.
“Luckily, I’m in the right place at the right time and that’s what we train for,” said Roberts, during post-game interviews. “I make that run 20-30 times in the game, but it takes that one time for the ball to drop, and as coach always says, ‘We love tap-ins.’
“It was the best way to finish this incredible season.”
Indeed, it was.
But, perhaps, Marshall coach Chris Grassie said it best.
“It was just one of those moments,” he said, “when time kind of stopped.”
Marshall seems to have more than its share of those moments.
And that is how it should be.
What school deserves more reasons to celebrate than a school that once had so many reasons to weep?
Only Marshall.