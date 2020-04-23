In light of Marshall University’s budget problems, should the school consider furloughing athletic coaches?
It’s a legitimate question for two reasons.
No. 1, Marshall has lost more than $14 million during the current fiscal year and is facing an $8.8 million budget deficit.
No. 2, other schools are doing it.
In fact, Boise State, which is scheduled to play the Thundering Herd on Sept. 25 in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, furloughed its coaches on Monday.
That’s rather startling news considering Boise State is one of the premier football programs in the Group of Five. The Broncos posted a 12-2 record in 2019, including a 14-7 win over Marshall in Boise, Idaho, and were ranked No. 23 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Yet, the financial crunch created by the coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for even elite schools such as Boise State.
That’s why university President Marlene Tromp emailed faculty and staff on Monday, informing them of the furloughs. According to a story by Ron Counts in the Idaho Statesman, Tromp says events that have been canceled have led to nearly $10 million in losses.
As a result, Boise State is requiring all employees who are paid more than $40,000 per year to take furloughs.
Since the majority of the Broncos’ football coaching staff makes $150,000 or more, those coaches will be furloughed for 10 days because they fall into the highest tier of furlough days.
As for Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin, his base salary of $1.65 million makes him No. 1 on the furlough list. Two weeks of salary for Harsin is about $63,000, according to the Idaho newspaper.
Other coaches such as Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice ($705,292) and women’s basketball coach Gordy Presnell ($242,128) also fall into the highest tier of mandatory furloughs. Baseball coach Gary Van Tol, however, is paid $81,438 and will have a five-day furlough.
Another point that could have bearing on any thinking about Marshall furloughing coaches is that in Idaho contracts don’t exempt employees from furloughs.
Could this happen at Marshall?
Could Thundering Herd athletic coaches be furloughed for time periods based on salaries?
It certainly seems possible.
There have been whispers about potential furloughs at Marshall lately, which might involve the entire staff — academics and athletics.
Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this.
Yet, if it occurred at Boise State, it could happen anywhere among the Group of Five schools.
Right, Mike Hamrick?
“I’m afraid we might see more of that,” said Marshall’s veteran athletic director. “Right now, we have no plans to do that.”
That’s good news.
But just in case, everybody might want to keep their fingers crossed.