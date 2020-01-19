Usually, it’s easy to tell Danny D’Antoni’s state of mind.
It’s West Virginia.
It shows in Marshall University’s head basketball coach’s wardrobe of “Hillbilly Ball” and “304” long-sleeved T-shirts.
But lately it has changed.
Now, D’Antoni’s state of mind has turned into a state of flux.
And it showed Saturday night although Marshall won a tough contest against Old Dominion, 68-67, in front of 6,445 fans in the Cam Henderson Center.
It was the Thundering Herd’s 19th game of the season, yet D’Antoni is still looking for a fifth starter, still trying to find the right role for Darius George, still trying to ease Andrew Taylor out of his shooting slump and still trying to find the right niche for Jannson Williams.
Phew.
That’s a lot of flux.
As for the fifth starter, D’Antoni gave true freshman Mark Sarenac a shot at it Saturday night with mixed results. The 6-foot-7 Serbian was 0 for 3 from the floor and didn’t score, but he had three rebounds and one blocked shot.
Meanwhile, the guy Sarenac replaced — George — returned to his former role. As MU’s sixth man earlier in the season, George shined while averaging 12.2 points off the bench and supplied great energy. But when the 6-7 junior moved into the starting lineup, he averaged only 5.0 points and was clearly not as effective.
Yet, George bounced back against ODU, coming off the bench to hit an important 3-pointer in the first half and finishing with five points in 11 minutes.
“I thought George really helped us tonight,” said D’Antoni. “I just have to play him for shorter periods of time.”
Then there’s Taylor.
The 6-3 redshirt freshman hit the ground running when he became eligible at the semester and immediately began averaging 15 points. But Taylor had been mired in a shooting slump for the previous three games.
He was only 6 of 27 (.222) from the floor including 4 of 16 on 3s (.250) with 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.0 assists and 3.3 turnovers while scoring a total of only 19 points. But Taylor seemed a little more confident vs. Old Dominion, finishing with eight points on 2-of-5 shooting from the floor and 4 of 4 at the foul line with six rebounds and two steals.
“I think Andy is going to be OK,” said D’Antoni. “I think he is coming out of it.”
Next there’s Williams.
The 6-8 junior started Marshall’s first 13 games, but simply wasn’t shooting the ball well or playing effectively. So, D’Antoni began bringing him off the bench — with mixed results.
In the previous game against Charlotte, Williams played six minutes in the first half and didn’t play again. But against Old Dominion, Williams had 22 minutes of playing time.
How did it go?
Again, mixed results. Williams was 1 of 7 from the floor including 1 of 6 on 3s with three rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists in 22 minutes.
So, 19 games into the season, the Herd is still very much a work in progress. Yet the fact remains Marshall knocked off Old Dominion in a tough game the Herd needed to win.
“Everyone chipped in,” said D’Antoni. “Andy was better. George came in and helped. We’ve got to be a little bit patient.”
In the meantime, Taevion Kinsey might have described the win best.
“That was a great escape win tonight,” he said.
Indeed.
That’s what happens in a state of flux.