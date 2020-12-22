UNC-Asheville is one of “those” teams.
Everybody knows the kind.
The players are tall and skinny and a bit scraggly looking. Watching warm-ups doesn’t improve anyone’s opinion. There simply isn’t anything impressive about this specimen of a team.
Until, that is, the game starts.
Then, it happens.
This opponent that is seemingly in way over its head, really isn’t. Instead, the actual truth of the matter is this underrated team is just good enough and flies just far enough under the radar to make everyone under-estimate it.
And, amazing enough, this team is just good enough, just talented enough to make the home team look bad.
Sometimes, very bad.
That summarizes the first half of Marshall University’s eventual 88-67 victory over UNC-Asheville Tuesday night in the Cam Henderson Center.
“It’s not always about you sometimes,” said Marshall’s veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni. “Sometimes it’s about them. They came out like banshees running around. Once we adjusted to their speed we were okay.”
But there was indeed a period of adjustment.
Although the Thundering Herd actually led at halftime, 35-29, the truth of the matter is UNC-Asheville actually led for 9:06 of the first half to only 5:39 for Marshall.
Besides that, the smaller Bulldogs out-rebounded MU, 19-17, in the first half, trailed in the points-in-the-paint category only by one (14-13) and actually led in fast break points, 5-0.
UNC-Asheville was indeed making Marshall look a little bad.
“It’s always good to be tested,” said D’Antoni. “It’s good to have one that you just win. You want to coast a little bit, but you don’t want to coast a lot.”
Eventually, Marshall got to coast a lot and empty its bench. The other shoe dropped. It always does with “those” teams. They are just talented enough and coached well enough to be a real pest — for a half.
But only for a half.
Then, adjusts are made and, suddenly, the superior team starts playing with, well, superiority. And, suddenly, this underdog of a team that was hanging around can’t hang anymore.
That scenario plays out all over the nation on any given night. But on Tuesday night? It was in “The Cam.”
“They play hard to him,” said D’Antoni, referring to UNC-Asheville coach Mike Morrell. “They force you into being sharp. If you’re not, you look bad.
“But you can only go 200 mph for so long. We hit shots and spread them out. It’s hard to go 100 mph when you’re running into a brick wall.”
That’s precisely what happened.
UNC-Asheville suffered a head-on collision with a superior team in the second half. As a result, Marshall out-scored the Bulldogs, 53-38, in the second half and won going away.
Not bad for one day of preparation.
“We only had one day to get ready for those guys,” explained Mike Beyers, who finished with 20 points and three blocked shots. “We stuck to the game plan and pulled away in the second half.”
Way far away.
Marshall used 12 players and four finished with double-figure scoring totals.
That’s because it’s about how you start the game, it’s about how you finish. And, now, Marshall is finished for 2020.
“I think this game was a great game to end 2020,” said Taveion Kinsey. “It left a good taste in our mouth.”
Playing against one of “those” teams usually does.
--30--