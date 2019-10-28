Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … MU 26, Western Kentucky 23
OFFENSE: C- – WKU contained MU star running back Brenden Knox, limiting him to only 25 yards on nine carries in the first half. Knox finished with 84 yards on 19 carries, but uncharacteristically was nailed for 10 yards in losses. The bright spot was quarterback Isaiah Green, who completed 20 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a TD with no interceptions.
Overall, MU’s offense simply didn’t show up in the second half. After scoring 20 points in the first half and rolling up 218 yards total offense on 28 plays (7.8 yards per play), MU managed no touchdowns and only two field goals in the second half. MU accumulated only 183 yards total offense on 39 plays for only 4.7 yards per play in the second half.
DEFENSE: D – WKU was well above its averages in rushing offense, passing offense and total offense vs. Marshall. The Herd gave up 102 yards rushing and two TDs to running back Gaej Walker, allowed 31 completions by quarterback Ty Storey and yielded an unconscionable 16 catches for 168 yards to wide receiver Lucky Jackson.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – Place-kicker Justin Rohrwasser earned this grade alone with his pressure-packed, game-winning 53-yard career-long field goal. Besides that, he kicked three other field goals. Rohrwasser was the linch-pin to this win.
COACHING: D – How does a defense just shrug its shoulders and remain in a cushiony, man-to-man defense with its cornerbacks, allowing one wide receiver to catch 16 passes for 168 yards? It’s inconceivable. Yet, that’s what MU did against WKU’s Lucky Jackson. He was targeted 18 times and caught 16 passes. The two incompletions were bad throws, not good defense. On the offensive side, MU disappeared in the second half, failing to score a touchdown.
OVERALL: C- – This might have been the worst coached game on both sides of the field I’ve ever watched.
Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.