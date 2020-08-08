It’s time for Chapter Two.
Not that Chapter One of the Martin brothers’ saga wasn’t entertaining.
It most certainly was.
Remember it?
First, older brother Kerry committed to West Virginia University, graduated from Capital High School a semester early and enrolled at WVU for the spring semester so he could participate in the Mountaineers’ 2019 spring practice.
Then, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound safety improved so much, Martin played in all 12 Mountaineer games in 2019 including four starting assignments. He finished as WVU sixth-leading tackler with 50 stops, including 35 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.
It was a breakout season for the elder Martin.
Meanwhile, younger brother, Kerion, was turning in a stellar senior season at Capital, earning scholarship offers from Marshall University, Western Kentucky, Air Force, Miami (Ohio) and Indiana State.
But, much like his big brother, the younger Martin decided he wanted to stay close to home and committed to Marshall.
Faster than anyone could shout “House Divided!” the Martin brothers became a very interesting tale. One goes to WVU. The other heads to in-state rival Marshall. And — bingo — we have a scenario no one ever has witnessed.
Big controversy?
No.
Intriguing scenario?
Yes.
Actually, the controversial aspect didn’t arise until the older Martin brother objected to some language WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning used in position meetings during the summer months. That eventually led to Koenning and WVU parting ways.
But, then, another eye-brow raising situation occurred on August 5 as Martin Jr. opted out of playing in WVU’s 2020 season due to health concerns of sickle cell and asthma.
“I signed my (national letter of intent) to this university to become a great football player and leave as a better man as well as having a better understanding about life,” wrote Martin Jr., “and to pursue my professional dream, but not to play during a worldwide pandemic.
“I don’t feel that it is safe to play while there’s a virus that we have no forms of a cure or know the long-term effects of the virus as many athletes are currently having heart and other respiratory problems.”
As for Kerion?
The younger Martin was flying comfortably below the radar. But, perhaps, not for long. The 6-2, 222-pound true freshman is in Marshall’s preseason football camp and he’s gaining attention for his play in the secondary.
“He’s doing really well,” said Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert, who also coaches the Thundering Herd’s safeties. “I’ve been very proud of him. He’s really picking up the system fast. He’s a quick learner. So, that’s been impressive to me.
“We’re trying to get his weight down a little bit. He’s not 222 pounds. He’s about 215 right now, but I’d like to get him below that. We’ve got him playing both safety and our nickel positions. So, I’ve got him learning two positions and he’s picking it up well. And he’s moving around well.”
It appears the younger Martin plays a lot like his big brother.
“I’ve been really pleased with him throughout camp so far,” continued Lambert. “With that new 20-hour period that we had, we did a lot of walk-throughs. So, he got to learn.
“Now, that we’re in practice, I’m playing him in two different spots and he seems to be handling it mentally. And he’s making some plays out here. So, I’ve been proud of him.”
That’s pretty special for a true freshman.
“It really is,” agreed Lambert. “When we recruited him we said, ‘We think he’s going to be a safety, but he may be that nickel, outside linebacker type guy to the field where he can still cover.’
“And, so, we’re playing him in those two spots and he’s really handled it well. He’s moving good and I’ve just been really proud of him.”
Martin is performing so well as a true freshman, he might not get red-shirted.
“You are for sure going to try to play him in four games,” said Lambert, referring to the maximum number of games allowed and still be red-shirted. “You are for sure going to do that. It just depends on depth and how we come along.
“And with the virus how does it affect our team? If we get some guys that have to sit down for a week or so? So, I think he’s a guy that’s in a position to maybe get on the field some.
“He has been a very pleasant surprise for us.”
So, the older, better-known Martin brother is sitting out, while the younger, lesser-publicized Martin is playing and turning heads.
Who would have guessed that scenario?
Can’t wait for Chapter Three.