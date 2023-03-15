CHARLESTON – Who is the best player in the Mountain State?
Intriguing question, huh?
That’s where the 2023 WVSSAC boys basketball state tournament comes in very handy. So, are the best prep players in West Virginia all in the state tourney?
For the most part, yes.
This list includes:
- Corey Boulden: A 6-foot-4 senior guard averaging 23.6 points per game for South Harrison.
- Ben Nicol: A 6-6 senior from George Washington, who has committed to Ohio University.
- Braden Chapman: A 6-1 senior guard at Shady Spring.
- Eli Robertson: A 6-4 senior averaging 22.7 ppg for Herbert Hoover.
- Reece Carden: A 6-3 senior averaging 21.3 ppg for Scott.
- Sal Dean: A 6-0 senior averaging 21.1 ppg for Chapmanville.
- Matthew Carte: A 6-2 senior averaging 22.6 ppg for Ravenswood.
Then, there’s such precocious juniors as Morgantown’s 6-0 guard Sharron Young; Fairmont Senior’s 6-4 Zycheus Dobbs, who averages 21.2 ppg; Chapmanville’s 6-7 Zion Blevins, who averages 19.7 ppg; and Charleston Catholic’s 6-4 Jayallen Turner, who averages 19.7 ppg.
But who is the best of this talented group?
It’s Eli Allen.
He’s a 6-3 senior point guard for James Monroe, who averages 21.0 points, 9.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. And, yes, all those statistics were verified during Allen’s performance in the state tournament on Tuesday night.
In a 74-32 rout of Cameron, Allen had 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists. Who knows? He might have swept up afterwards, too.
And if all that weren’t enough, Allen is endearingly humble. For example, hey, Eli, if somebody told you that you were the best player in the state, what would you say?
"I mean, I am not a cocky person,” Allen replied, “so I would just say, 'Thank you.' That's about it. I don't like to be cocky. I just do whatever I need to do to win."
See what I mean?
But Allen’s coach – Matt Sauvage – is more outspoken. Ask him if Allen is the best player in the state and Sauvage doesn’t mince words.
"I'm biased, but yes,” he replied. “The way I look at it is I can speak about him a lot, but if you've watched him play ... I hate to say it speaks for itself because there are other good players in the state, don't get me wrong.
“But I'm biased because I get to see it every day. He's a special player."
Allen stands out because it’s so difficult to find players that are as unselfish.
"He could score 40 (points) a game if he wanted to,” Sauvage said, “but that's not his thing. He wants to make the whole team better. I told him at the beginning of last season that for us to be special you've got to raise up the talent around you -- you've got to make them better. And I feel that he does that on both ends of the court."
Allen obviously could score as many points as he wants, but he's not shot-conscious.
"Personally, as a coach I'm wishing he would take 20 or 25 shots,” Sauvage said. “But what he does for the other players, I mean ... he loves to distribute."
Despite all of Allen’s considerable attributes, perhaps his greatest gift is Allen’s disarming humility.
"The fun part is if you watch him at halftime,” Sauvage said, “he's over there high-fiving the ball boys, picking up trash off the bench ... it's just him. It's just Eli. That's the kind of kid he is."
The best kind in the state.