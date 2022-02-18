It came out of nowhere.
One minute, Marshall University’s Marko Sarenac had gone 17 consecutive games between double-figure scoring performances and 14 straight appearances where he didn’t score a single point.
The next, the 6-foot-7 sophomore was breaking open the Thundering Herd’s 88-79 victory Sunday at UTEP with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line, all in the second half.
Then, only four days later, Sarenac suddenly erupted again, leading MU in scoring with 16 points during a 67-63 win over Old Dominion Thursday at the Henderson Center.
So, what happened to Marko?
“I don’t know,” replied MU veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni. “But I’ll say this. He’s just doing what he can do and what he has shown me he can do.
“You know, I’m not Freud. To me, growing up in my family, you were expected to handle things like that yourself. Now, we had family behind us that we knew supported us. But Marko came over (from Serbia), his dad passed away on him about a year ago and he’s over here by himself. It’s tough on those kids.
“Remember with Goran (7-foot center Goran Miladinovic of Montenegro) and Marko, this is when (Adjin) Penava (former MU star from Serbia) started making his move. A lot of people don’t understand the personal side of them and they think that they’re robots. And they’re not. I’m happy for him.”
How could anybody not be?
Nobody has struggled — and yet persevered — more than Sarenac. That’s why it was so very nice to see him smiling after the game Thursday night.
“I’m really happy,” he said. “I’m happy for this team. We needed this win, especially on our court. I’m so happy.”
So what was different? Why has Sarenac suddenly blossomed?
“It’s all the same,” he said. “It’s the same type of shots I shoot at practice, so it’s kind of all hard work. I think it is my job for this team. When I have a shot, I’ve got to shoot it. This time I made it.”
And made it and made it and made it. Sarenac has nailed eight of his last 13 treys.
Not bad for a guy who hadn’t scored in 14 straight games.
“I don’t even know why I played him the game before this,” said D’Antoni, referring to UTEP, “because I took him out of the normal rotation and put him right in the daggone game. His rotation minutes were like one minute or two minutes.
“But for some reason, you know when you walk down the bench and you see a glint in somebody’s eye and you see that resolve that he seemed to have ... something just popped and it came right out of my mouth. ‘Marko, get in!’
“And then he went in and did what he did. If he keeps doing this, he’s going to make us a good ballclub.”
Sarenac will have an opportunity to continue his success when MU hosts Charlotte at 7 p.m. Saturday in “The Cam.” And D’Antoni? He just hopes Sarenac will continue his hot shooting and help MU make a strong closing run.
“I’m happy for Marko because he loves basketball,” said D’Antoni. “It’s his life. He stays in this arena trying to get better. And he really fights himself more than he should. And that probably led to him just not having the confidence because he’s a perfectionist.
“He likes to make every shot. And he carries the last shot into the next shot. We keep talking about the memory of a goldfish. He just has to let it go. Let it go and just be Marko.”
He just might be MU’s new secret weapon.