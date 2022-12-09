‘Tis the season.
The season for the transfer portal, that is.
It already has been busy, busy, busy. Which comes as absolutely not surprise, considering more than 3,000 entered the portal in 2021-22. Early results indicate there will be even more in 2022-23.
So, where does it stop?
When the NCAA and/or federal government wises up and realizes it has opened a Pandora’s Box that shows no signs of closing. At this point, the transfer portal is deciding which teams have more success than other programs.
That means, to a certain extent, the transfer portal is now controlling college athletics. Take the West Virginia University men’s basketball roster, for example. The Mountaineers have eight players, who joined the 2022-23 roster from the transfer portal.
Eight!
So, does it come as any surprise that WVU’s football program has lost 12 to the transfer portal — and counting? Nope. Roll call:
- Quarterback JT Daniels is leaving after playing for Southern Cal, Georgia and WVU. That means he is about to transfer and play for his fourth school. That’s right, four. That alone displays the abject problems with the transfer portal. Four, indeed.
- Reserve quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder. With Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol in front of him there was no reason for Crowder to stay.
- Wide receiver Reese Smith. He caught 19 passes for 205 yards in three seasons.
- Safety Saint McLeod. He was involved in a stabbing attack in Morgantown.
- TE Corbin Page. The Spring Valley High School product was red-shirted and didn’t play.
- TE Mike O’Laughlin. After a third knee surgery is career could be over.
Then, there are also running back Mark Rucker, Charles Finley, linebacker James Thomas and defensive end Taljh Alston.
And don’t forget wide receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James, who both are declaring for the NFL Draft with one season of eligibility remaining.
And, remember, there haven’t even been any bowl games yet.
- The transfer portal numbers are far less for Marshall University. At least, so far.
Freshman quarterback Peter Zamora and defensive lineman Emmanuel Balogun (6-7, 269-pound sophomore) have entered the transfer portal.
But will that be the last of the turnover — especially at quarterback? Probably not. After all, the Herd has starter Cam Fancher, a redshirt freshman, returning. Then, there’s true freshmen Cole Pennington and Chase Harrison along with redshirt junior Cade Cunningham.
Something has to give.
- Speaking of the transfer portal …
The leaders, so far, Virginia Tech (11), Texas A&M (10), Clemson (nine), Ole Miss (nine) and Washington State (nine). Gentlemen, start your portals.
- The Myrtle Beach Bowl isn’t exactly held in high regard.
The game between Marshall (8-4) and UConn (6-6) will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in — surprise, surprise — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
So, how highly does this bowl rank? The Yahoo Sports gurus rank it No. 33 out of 41 bowl games. That’s not too good. But it could be worse. Much worse, in fact.
Former Conference USA members Southern Miss (6-6) and Rice (5-7) are playing in the Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17. The bowl game is ranked No. 41, which is dead last among all bowl games.
Enough said.