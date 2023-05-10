It was in Camryn Michallas’ genes.
No, not Levi’s.
These are those more important genes she inherited from her grandfather, Bill Underdonk.
Those are the genes Michallas has brought to Marshall University’s ultra-successful softball program, which opens play in the Sun Belt Conference tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Coastal Carolina versus Southern Miss in Lafayette, Louisiana.
And, oh, how very proud her late grandfather would be of Michallas.
She is tough like he was. And that’s saying a lot considering the late Underdonk started on the greatest offensive line in West Virginia University history.
Underdonk played beside Sam Huff, Bruce Bosley and Chuck Howley on the Mountaineers’ offensive line. And just like them, Underdonk had a chance to play in the NFL as the Cleveland Browns’ 11th round draft pick.
But he took a different path.
And that leads us back to Michallas. She has enjoyed a coming-out party this season. After playing late in the 2022 season, she stepped into the Herd’s starting lineup this year and has started all 52 games at third base.
"I'm really proud of Camryn,” said Megan Smith Lyon, MU’s softball coach. “You know, last year she stepped in at the end and played quite a bit. And, you know, she just plays with passion and with fire and with grit. I love that. I love coaching her.
"She loves the game. She plays hard at practice and in games. She just brings kind of that fire and fighter mentality to our team. I love coaching Camryn."
What’s not to love? She shows up every day and always plays hard.
Michallas is batting .321 with 14 doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI and a .507 slugging percentage.
Not bad for an athlete that had been somewhat well-traveled before she came home to Huntington. Michallas played at the University of Akron and Gulf Coast State College before transferring to Marshall.
"She had an interesting path to get here, you know?” Smith Lyon said. “I think she appreciates everything here. I think that she has grown so much as a person and as a player and as a student. And, you know, when she came in for her first year to where she is now -- it's night and day.
“I'm just really proud of the progression she has made. She has been really focused and locked in on taking care of school, taking care of herself, taking care of becoming a better player ... and she sure is a force for us this year."
Michallas’ timing couldn’t have been better.
And she has fit in seamlessly with Smith Lyon’s team-first, school-first approach.
"I think it's important,” Smith Lyon said, “that we know why we do this and it's for each other, it's for Marshall, it's to represent Marshall really well. It's not for accolades. It's not for social media posts. It's not for any of that.
"It's to represent Marshall well. It's to fight for Marshall and the 75. Our players love Marshall. They love going to school here. They love representing something bigger than themselves.
“And that's what we focus on every single day."
That’s also why Camryn Michallas has fit in so well.
Her grandfather would be so very proud.