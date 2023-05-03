It was inevitable.
Sooner or later, the trickle-down effect created by the transfer portal and NIL money (name/image/likeness) was going to raise havoc with mid-major college basketball programs.
Well, guess what.
Sooner has arrived.
Oh, sure, it was a little troubling a couple of years ago when point guard Jarrod West transferred to Louisville with a year of eligibility still remaining at Marshall University.
The same goes for the Thundering Herd’s 6-foot-9 small forward Jannson Williams’ decision to spend his final season at Eastern Kentucky.
But neither of those moves were veritable shots across the bow. Unfortunately for mid-major basketball, et al, that changed recently.
It began with Marshall’s teenage, 7-1 wunderkind Micah Handlogten deciding to enter the transfer portal and reap the NIL money available from big-time college programs. After just one compelling season of success at MU, the big boys lined up to throw money Handlogten’s way.
The suitors allegedly included Auburn, Georgia, Miami (Florida) and Florida, among others. And the NIL money? Rumor had it that it was in the $200,000 to $300,000 range.
Pretty enticing for a 19-year-old, huh?
So, Handlogten ended up transferring to the University of Florida.
Was it a huge surprise? No. But was it disappointing? Absolutely, yes.
It signaled a change in the rank-and-file of college basketball that has no end in sight. It is now a free-for-all. It took a couple of years for it to seep down into the ranks of the mid-major basketball programs, but now it has arrived.
Oh, how it has arrived.
Just look at West Virginia University.
After bringing in seven players from the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season, the Mountaineers have brought in another four so far in the current recruiting period.
That’s the lay of the recruiting land these days.
There’s no allegiance. There’s no loyalty. There’s no faithfulness. Those concepts have become outdated in collegiate athletics.
How unfortunate. How sad. How regrettable.
And the big loser is mid-major basketball. It is becoming a minor league that develops promising players for a year or two, until a big-time program buys them.
Yes, buys them.
That is the bottom line.
Interestingly enough, NCAA Division II programs are better off. They convince prep players to go D-II, instead of going to mid-major programs, and, then, if they develop put their names into the transfer portal.
That is why the NIL and transfer portal are like death knells to mid-major basketball programs. It is like the mid-majors are the odd man out.
Marshall got another taste of that recently, according to sources, when star guard Andrew Taylor toyed with the idea of entering the transfer portal.
The 6-3 combo guard was caught between two strong emotions – loyalty and destiny. Every fiber of his being told Taylor to stay at Marshall – the program that had treated him so well.
But, on the other hand, what about his future? Taylor’s goal is to play in the NBA and the odds of reaching it from a mid-major are extremely slim.
So, Taylor was caught between and betwixt. Stay or go. Which was it going to be?
According to sources, Taylor informed MU basketball coach Danny D’Antoni on Wednesday morning that he was staying. That meant Taylor displayed the one quality that appears to be in short supply these days.
It’s called character.