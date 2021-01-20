The linchpin was Mississippi State University.
Anyone who is trying to connect the dots on exactly how Charles Huff arrived in Huntington and became the 31st head football coach in Marshall University history need look no further.
The key was this school located in Starkville, Miss.
It all began when Jerry Gilbert left Mississippi State in 2016 to become Marshall’s president. That’s what inexplicably started the wheels in motion. Slow motion, perhaps, but motion all the same.
That’s because Gilbert is a native of Mississippi and received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State. Then, in 1988, Gilbert joined the university’s faculty and made full professor in 1993.
By 2010, Gilbert had become provost at Mississippi State.
Meanwhile, in 2006, a man named Greg Byrne was hired by the Bulldogs’ athletic department to be associate athletic director. While earning his Master’s Degree in 2009, Byrne was elevated to athletic director.
Remember Byrne’s name, it will be important later.
But, first, let’s fast forward to Huff’s acknowledgement of Mississippi State’s importance in the process of him becoming Marshall’s head football coach.
“You know, my grandfather used to always tell me: you never know who is watching, so always be yourself,” said Huff during his introductory virtual meeting. “And I think when you really look back on it, President Gilbert and I never knew each other at Mississippi State. But I think the impact that I had on the people at Mississippi State, how I conducted myself on a daily basis even when you didn’t know people were watching, how you affect peoples’ lives — as in the players and the people around that program — I think that really helped me when people started during research on me.”
Indeed. See? There’s the caveat.
Gilbert wasn’t still at Mississippi State in 2018 when Huff was the Bulldogs’ assistant head coach, run game coordinator and running backs coach. But Gilbert still was networking with his alma mater.
And everything he heard about Huff was so promising, it got Gilbert’s attention.
It’s called networking.
A similar situation happened at Alabama. Byrne was at Mississippi State in 2006-2010 along with Gilbert and, then, was hired as the Crimson Tide’s athletic director in 2017.
Again, the networking occurred when Alabama hired Huff away from Mississippi State in 2019. So, does anyone think for a moment that Byrne didn’t give Huff a good recommendation for the Marshall job?
“It’s easy to have a reference list,” pointed out Huff. “You put all the people that like you on the reference list. That’s usually what you do. But when people are doing a thorough search for an opportunity of this magnitude, they’re going to vet their list, they’re going to vet their resources at their knowledge base. You never know what person you may have come across that has a connection to someone who is making a decision. So, I believe in the right way is always the right way.
“And I think what that has done throughout my career is it has allowed me to leave an impact on people — players and other personnel around programs — that obviously helped me stand in front of you today.”
Call it what you like. Recommendations, vetting, endorsements … they all amount to the same conclusion. People talk. And when a person does well, they talk well of him.
That’s what happened with Charles Huff.
And the linch-pin was Mississippi State.
--30-