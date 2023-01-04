He’s the one wearing a headband.
Initially, that was the best way to identify Jacob Conner. After all, he was the only member of the Marshall University men’s basketball team who wore one.
But now?
Considering Conner is MU’s sixth man as a mere true freshman, everybody knows his name. Of course, there is some baggage that comes with that title. For example, everybody noticed when the 6-foot-9 freshman scored 10 points during a victory over Appalachian State.
Then, the other shoe dropped.
Everybody also noticed when Conner went scoreless vs. James Madison.
So, being precocious has its privileges, yet it also has its price tag.
“He’s a freshman, right,” said D’Antoni with a laugh. “To me, I think a freshman’s energy levels go up and down a lot more. They don’t come understanding the energy level they are going to have to have.
“Sometimes they revert back to where they came from. In his case, I think it’s just involving himself. We showed him on film and said, ‘Look, you’ve got to involve yourself. You’re watching.’
“I think he’ll be fine. I did the same thing when I was a freshman. You go up and down a little bit. This was just a down time.”
By the same token, Conner might score in double figures when Marshall takes on Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. Thursday in Statesboro, Georgia.
“It’s not ever going to be like you turn a corner and stay there,” said D’Antoni. “There’s going to be a balance. It’s like the stock market. It’s going to go up and down. Then, it will level off and it will be what it is.
“He has a great future and a tremendous feel for the game. He’s got skills. He’s long at 6-9. Needs to pick up a little weight. He’s going to be a great player here.
“I was really expecting Jacob to contribute from the git-go. And he has. He has done a lot of good things. But you’re going to have to go through some ups and downs. He’s a talented kid and he’s smart. He will figure it out.”
There’s no doubt about that.
That’s why he’s averaging 22.1 minutes of playing time, 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and has 26 assists compared to just nine turnovers. Yet, except when Conner is taking a jump shot or leaping for a rebound, he is extremely grounded.
Just listen to him.
“Being the sixth man as a true freshman is never really something that I thought about,” said Conner. “I wanted to come in and work as hard as I could and, hopefully, get an opportunity to get some minutes and try to contribute to the team any way I possibly could.
“Whether that was being on the bench and cheering or playing however many minutes — I wanted to contribute any way possible. But I didn’t see that coming last summer. I’m definitely grateful for that.”
That’s why Conner isn’t squandering the opportunity.
“It has been a great experience,” said the Dayton, Ohio, native. “I mean, just being able to play and learn and make mistakes and have those learning experiences for when I get older, but, then, also the senior experience I get from Taevion (Kinsey) and Andrew (Taylor) and Kam (Curfman) — that’s stuff you can’t ask for. They’ve been great.”
And the headband?
It’s just an accessory.