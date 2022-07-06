Everyone was so caught up in Marshall University’s proposed new baseball stadium that is supposed to be ready for the 2024 season, they completely forgot about one vital fact.
What about the 2023 season?
That’s a very relevant question considering the recent chain of events. Six days ago, Marshall became full-fledged members of the Sun Belt Conference.
Everyone rejoiced. Everybody celebrated. And everyone forgot one important fact.
The Sun Belt has a rule for its baseball programs. All of its members’ home fields must have lights.
So, where does that leave Marshall for the ’23 season?
The answer right now is: Lightless on Route 2.
The YMCA and Marshall have combined to make the Kennedy Center field about as good and workable as possible. But the fact remains “The Deuce” doesn’t have lights. The fact also remains that the Sun Belt requires them.
So, now what?
Marshall officials aren’t going to want to invest about $700,000 in lights for the Kennedy Center field when they are set to spend $20 million on a new baseball field.
That’s particularly true since MU would be utilizing those lights for only one baseball season.
On the other hand, the YMCA can’t afford to put $700,000 worth of lights at the Kennedy Center. After all, once Marshall stops playing its home games there, the expectations are the field hardly will be used.
So, it’s quite the conundrum.
Simply put, Marshall is between a rock and a dark place.
But wait. There’s more.
What about Dot Hicks Field? Marshall’s softball field doesn’t have lights, either. So, does that mean MU also will have to install lights there due to Title IX regulations?
These are significant problems.
And there’s not a lot of — what else? — light at the end of the tunnel.
Speaking of facilities, it was reported that the renovation of Gullickson Hall and the installation of HVAC had been taken off the table.
That may not be the case.
According to sources, there is still some money available and improvements are scheduled to be made.
