Marshall University has the No. 1 softball program in the state of West Virginia.
That’s partially because Marshall has the only NCAA Division I softball program in the Mountain State.
But does that diminish the distinction? Not one iota.
The Herd took off under former coach Shonda Stanton, reaching the 2017 NCAA Tournament and winning one regional game in Lexington, Kentucky.
And Marshall never has looked back.
After Stanton left for the softball coaching job at Illinois after the 2017 season, Megan Smith Lyon took over and has taken MU to new heights.
In fact, when Marshall defeated Georgia Southern, 8-1, Saturday afternoon in Statesboro, Georgia, it was the Herd’s 43rd victory of the season. That is a new Marshall record, breaking the 42 wins during both the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
That means the Herd will be the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament by winning the East Division. That sets up MU’s first appearance in this league’s tournament beginning Wednesday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.
And what a ride it already has been.
The 41st win marked the most regular-season victories in the program’s 30-year history. MU’s 21 home wins also set a record.
And guess what?
There is no end in sight. That’s because the Herd’s arsenal is utterly loaded.
Hitting? There’s sophomore outfielder Alex Coleman, who ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt and No. 5 in the nation with 73 hits. In fact, Marshall has a league-leading team batting average of .340, which also ranked the Herd No. 3 in the country.
Stealing bases? There’s Coleman again with 41 thefts, ranking her No. 2 in the Sun Belt and No. 5 in the country.
Power hitting? There’s catcher Autumn Owen. The junior leads the Sun Belt with 19 home runs and is ranked No. 5 in the nation. Owen is also a run-producer with a conference-leading 70 RBIs, which also ranks No. 2 in the nation.
Pitching? Senior right-hander Sydney Nester has been overwhelming. She is No. 1 in the Sun Belt and No. 8 nationally in earned run average with a microscopic 1.12 mark. She has struck out 202 batters and ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt and No. 12 in the nation.
In fact, Marshall’s pitching staff has compiled an outstanding 1.70 ERA, which ranks No. 11 in the country. So, is it any wonder that this edition of the Herd is the winningest team in Marshall softball history?
Take a bow, Megan.
“It is an honor to be a part of the program with such a strong tradition that Marshall University softball has,” Smith Lyon said. “We are lucky to have the opportunity to continue the tradition for the program and we are honored to be here at this special university.”
There we have it.
Class. Character. And competitiveness. It’s difficult to defeat the three C’s.
That’s why this Marshall softball team is the winningest in school — and, yes — state — history.