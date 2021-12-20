Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Merry opinions everybody.
n The irony is off-the-charts compelling.
One day after Louisiana out-scored Marshall University, 20-0, in the fourth quarter to win the New Orleans Bowl, 36-21, some Thundering Herd fans celebrated a landmark anniversary.
Twenty years ago on Dec. 19, Marshall rallied, rallied and rallied some more to defeat East Carolina, 64-61 in two overtimes, in the 2001 GMAC Bowl at Mobile, Alabama.
Remember that thrilling game?
Who could forget?
The Herd trailed, 38-8, at halftime and then-coach Bobby Pruett reacted accordingly.
“I turned over tables in the locker room,” recalled Pruett with a chuckle. “I shook a finger in every player’s face.”
As a result, Marshall out-scored the Pirates, 28-3, in the third quarter and 15-10 in the fourth period. One of those touchdowns was scored by current Marshall defensive line coach Ralph Street, who returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown from his defensive end position.
Finally, Leftwich threw an eight-yard TD pass to Josh Davis for the winning touchdown in the second overtime.
Leftwich, now the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Bucs, completed 41 of 70 passes for 576 yards and four touchdowns. Slot receiver Denero Marriott caught 15 passes for 234 yards and a TD.
It was a wondrous victory that lives on in the annals of outstanding bowl games.
Now, let’s compare that monumental bowl game with what happened in Marshall’s most recent bowl game on Saturday night in New Orleans.
Instead of a record-setting comeback, the Herd suffered through yet another late-game meltdown by blowing a 21-16 second-half lead over Louisiana. Marshall was out-scored 20-0 in the fourth quarter as the Ragin’ Cajuns won going away, 36-21.
What’s worse, it wasn’t the first time the Herd suffered a fourth-quarter letdown during the 2021 season.
In the third game of the season, East Carolina out-scored Marshall, 21-0, during the fourth quarter and won, 42-28, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Next, Appalachian State out-scored the Herd, 10-0, in the fourth quarter at Boone, North Carolina, for a 31-30 victory.
The loss to ULL was the third time Marshall was shutout in the fourth period and lost a game in the fourth quarter.
But don’t forget UAB scoring a touchdown with only 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter and, then, sitting on the ball for most of the score-less fourth period for a 21-14 win.
And, then, there was Marshall’s 14-6 halftime lead over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA East Division championship game. The Herd got out-scored 47-7 in the second half for a 53-21 loss.
Ready for one last statistic?
Marshall was out-scored 75-7 during fourth quarters in losses to East Carolina, Appalachian State, Western Kentucky and Louisiana.
Mull all that over while celebrating the 20th anniversary of the greatest comeback in Herd history.
Those were indeed the good old days.
n According to FootballScoop.com, Marshall’s football program is losing general manager Mike Villagrana. The web site reports that Villagrana is expected to join new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry’s staff.