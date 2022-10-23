Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 26, James Madison 12
OFFENSE: B – It couldn’t have started slower. MU was flagged for a delay of game penalty on the first play of the game. Really. On the second play, MU’s left tackle was penalized for a false start. That led to a third-and-22 situation on the opening “drive.”
The good news is the second half got better, thank goodness. Running back Khalan Laborn was his usual dependable self with 151 yards rushing and two TDs on 30 carries. And Corey “The Incredible Bulk” Gammage had five catches for 107 yards and a TD.
Turnovers continued to be a problem, however, with two interceptions and one lost fumble.
DEFENSE: A+ -- It held JMU to a measly 83 yards rushing, picked off four interceptions and accumulated 11 tackles for loss. What a performance! Owen Porter had 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Chris Gray had two interceptions and one pass breakup. And Andre Sam had six tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. Who says a defense can’t win games?
SPECIAL TEAMS: C – It was a not-so-funny comedy of errors. Rece Verhoff was flagged for illegally kicking the ball. Honest. Verhoff did make a 38-yard field goal, however, ending a streak of three consecutive misses. Punter John McConnell shanked a 20-yard punt. MU and JMU combined for 24 punts – 12 a piece. The good news is MU blocked an extra point and E.J. Jackson returned it 85 yards for a two-point conversion.
COACHING: C – Remember that delay of game penalty on the first play of the game? The entire coaching staff should be embarrassed about that. However, the defensive coaches did yet another yeoman job. Their coaching is lights out. But the offensive staff? With 1:07 remaining in the first quarter, MU trailed, 12-2.
OVERALL: B -- JMU’s injured starting quarterback was most likely the difference in this game. But a win is a win. And the Herd desperately needed this victory.
OFFENSE: F – With 6:56 remaining in the third quarter, WVU trailed, 31-3. How embarrassing. The Mountaineers managed a meager 73 yards rushing as the offensive line was brutalized. WVU was just 4-of-14 in third-down conversions and accumulated only 282 yards of total offense. It can’t get much more brutal than this.
DEFENSE: F – It got gashed on the ground and through the air. Running back Tahj Brooks rip and roared for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Meanwhile, wideout Xavier White had eight catches for 139 yards and a TD. But, perhaps, the unkindest cut of all was Texas Tech freshman quarterback – yes, freshman – Behren Morton completed 28 of 45 passes (62%) for 325 yards and two TDs.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C – It was an average performance. Punter Oliver Straw averaged 46.6 yards on six kicks, while place-kicker Casey Legg booted a 38-yard field goal.
COACHING: F – The Mountaineers weren’t ready to play in any way, shape or form. And look who is next? Unbeaten TCU. WVU’s margin for error is rapidly disappearing.
OVERALL: F – This was a pathetic performance. Thank goodness for Casey Legg’s fake injury acting job. It was the only thing to smile about in the entire game.
