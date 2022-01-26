There is no percentage in losing with seniors.
Does that sound harsh?
Perhaps.
Nevertheless, it is a truism in college basketball. If a team is having a losing season, it invariably begins to give the younger players on the squad more playing time.
It is inevitable.
That leads us to Marshall University and its nine-game losing streak. Did anybody notice the box score from the Thundering Herd’s most recent defeat at Florida Atlantic? I mean, besides the final score of 71-60, in favor of FAU?
What leaps out of the box score is how many minutes four freshmen played for Marshall. David Early, a second-year freshman, played 30 minutes while contributing six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Then there’s the 6-foot-9 duo of true freshmen Chase McKey and Aymeric Toussaint. McKey had two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 15 minutes of playing time. Meanwhile, the 225-pound Toussaint had two points and two rebounds in eight minutes.
That leads us to the surprise performer in the game, Kyle Braun. The true freshman point guard played a career-high 21 minutes vs. FAU. The 6-2 Braun was 1 of 4 from the floor (all 3-point attempts), finishing with three points and five rebounds.
To put that in perspective, the only times Braun played more minutes in a game were during wins over Milligan (15:49 minutes) and Bluefield College (19:43). An even better indicator is how much playing time Braun received in Marshall’s previous game against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 8.
He was in for 42 seconds.
Anybody noticing the lay of the land?
"Well, we're looking for somebody that can space the floor for us,” explained veteran head coach Danny D’Antoni. “And he has the type of shot that can get off quickly, like we used to have. It's not the set-and-shoot type of player. He can take a quick dribble, get up and get gone. And he can shoot it deep. He's decent.
“We're looking to space the floor and get some more room for Taevion [Kinsey, 6-5 junior guard] and Andy [Taylor, 6-3 sophomore guard] to operate off the dribble. I've tried this and I've tried that, and now I'm looking at this to see if we can get that type of spacing and that type of flow.
“So, I wanted to try him out and see what happens."
Again, when in doubt, a coach goes with youth.
"That's what I just told Mike [senior Mike Beyers],” said D’Antoni. “I said, 'Mike, if we're not going to win the whole thing or have a chance to win the whole thing, then I've got to develop players for next year.'
"I want to win this year with 'em -- don't get me wrong -- because I want to do it for Taevion. But I want to see if they'll grow. And if they grow fast enough, maybe we could still come out and pull this out."
That’s vintage Danny.
Although the Herd is on a nine-game losing streak headed into a matchup against Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cam Henderson Center, D’Antoni is still optimistic.
"We just have to keep working on it,” he said. “We went back to our old defense, which was better. They were more connected. We have less faux pas. So, we'll stick with it. Finish up the year with that."
Anybody know how to say “stop a losing streak” in French?