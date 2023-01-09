Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Anybody seen Marshall University’s 2023 football schedule?
It’s noticeably tougher than the Thundering Herd’s 2022 slate.
Take the non-conference portion of the schedule, for example. Marshall opens the season at East Carolina, which absolutely manhandled Coastal Carolina, 53-29, in the Birmingham Bowl and finished with an 8-5 record. Next, the Herd plays its home opener against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.
Then, MU remains in Joan C. Edwards Stadium to host Virginia Tech. Finally, the Herd concludes its non-conference schedule by traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina, to play NC State.
Phew.
The Sun Belt league games will include a cross-over contest against Arkansas State (3-9 in 2022) in Huntington and a road game at South Alabama (10-3 in 2022).
Then, in East Division games, Marshall will play at Coastal Carolina, home vs. James Madison, at Appalachian State, home vs. Georgia Southern, at Georgia State and home vs. Old Dominion.
All in all, it appears to be a pretty stout schedule.
- Speaking of football …
The College Football News recently revealed its rankings of the 131 FBS programs.
The highest-ranked team in the Sun Belt Conference comes as no surprise with Troy at No. 53. Then, there was a big drop-off to South Alabama at No. 72. Next, James Madison was No. 82, followed by Coastal Carolina at No. 86.
Then, Marshall checked in at No. 87, which ranked the Herd fifth in the SBC, followed by Louisiana at No. 96, Southern Miss at No. 98 and Appalachian State at No. 99.
The bottom six contained No. 101 Georgia State, No. 102 Georgia Southern, No. 107 Old Dominion, No. 116 Louisiana-Monroe, No. 122 Texas State and, finally, No. 128 Arkansas State.
That means nine of the SBC’s members occupied the bottom one-third of the 131 FBS programs. The only schools that escaped that notoriety were Troy, South Alabama, James Madison, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.
So, obviously the Sun Belt needs to improve.
- Remember all the dissent and discussion about West Virginia University using a three-headed center during the 2021-22 basketball season?
The combination of 6-foot-9 Dimon Carrigan, 6-9 Pauly Paulicap and 6-10 Seny N’Diaye was less than successful and far less than productive. That’s why it wasn’t supposed to happen again.
Well, guess what?
It is happening again.
Except, so far during the 2022-23 season, the Mountaineers’ center position actually has grown yet another head.
Now, WVU is using four — count ‘em, four — centers. In the Mountaineers’ last two games — both Big 12 losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas — WVU started Jimmy Bell Jr. at center. Then, Bell was relieved momentarily by Mohamed Wague. Next, James Okonkwo occupied the pivot position and, finally, Pat Suemnick finished up the two defeats.
After last season’s debacle, did anyone think this was going to be an issue for a second consecutive campaign? No way. Yet, that’s been the case.
The 6-10, 285-pound Bell has been the starter, but he is averaging only 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.3 minutes of playing time per game. He has committed 21 turnovers and blocked seven shots.
Next, there’s the athletic Wague, who is 6-10, 225 pounds. The sophomore averaged 12.7 minutes of playing time and contributes 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. He is shooting 55.6% from the floor and only 37.5% from the line, but Wague has blocked nine shots. Unfortunately, he also has committed 14 turnovers.
Then, there’s sophomore James Okonkwo, who is 6-8, 240 pounds. The sophomore from England averages 9.2 minutes of playing time, while averaging 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds. He is shooting 55.6% from the field and has seven blocked shots. And, finally, there’s Pat Suemnick, a 6-8, 230-pound sophomore. He is averaging only 3.5 minutes of playing time with averages of 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds.
Long story short?
WVU is using a center by committee philosophy for the second consecutive season and it’s still not working.
Is anybody surprised?