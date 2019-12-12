Goodness knows, Danny D’Antoni doesn’t waste any time pondering which neck-tie to wear at Marshall University basketball games.
That fact is well-documented.
So, what does the veteran Thundering Herd coach do with his spare time?
He tinkers.
D’Antoni is a self-avowed basketball junkie. That means his teams are always a work-in-progress.
Whether D’Antoni is trying out a 3-2 zone defense or putting a lineup on the floor that could compete in a 6-foot-5 and under league or trying to decide between spreading the floor and sticking with his pick-and-roll … well, his basketball mind is always spinning.
Case in point?
Mike Beyers.
The 6-9 junior had started seven consecutive games for Marshall at the four position. Translation, power forward. But it wasn’t working. Beyers’ scoring average had dropped to five points, his field-goal shooting below .300, his 3-point shooting below .200 and he was averaging only 2.1 rebounds.
Something had to change.
But D’Antoni wasn’t ready to give up on the talented Beyers. So, he tinkered. D’Antoni didn’t start him for the first time this season last Sunday in Toledo, but Beyers still played 22 minutes.
Guess what else?
D’Antoni shifted him to the “five” position and Beyers responded with the best game of his Marshall career. The junior finished with a career-high 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting including three of five from 3-point range, nine rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.
“Playing at the ‘five’ he got 3-point shots,” explained D’Antoni. “When he gets them — with enough time, obviously — he makes a higher percentage.”
So, Beyers is getting better looks at the “five” than he was at the “four”?
“And at the ‘three,’ “ said D’Antoni. “Because when you’ve got (6-9) Jannson (Williams) (6-9) Iran (Bennett) on the floor, the likelihood of him getting a ‘three’ (small forward) guarding him is more likely.
“With Iran off the floor, the ‘four’ and, most often, the ‘five’ guards him. And the ‘four’ stays on Jannson. So, that opens him up and he gets better looks.”
But the catalyst was D’Antoni moving him from the “four” to the “five.”
“Yeah, we moved him,” said D’Antoni. “And he’s more comfortable there. I looked at running Jannson to the corner (spacing the floor), but I think I’m going back to where I put Jannson and Iran in the pick-and-rolls and transition and let Taevion (Kinsey) stay on the outside.
“But, then, when we get into the sets, bring Taevion back into the ‘four’ position.”
Tinker, tinker, tinker.
At the mere mention of the word, D’Antoni’s fertile mind was swimming with X’s and O’s and combinations of the one, two, three, four and five positions.
It’s like a cross between Scrabble and Uno.
“We know that Jannson is going to be on the floor,” said D’Antoni. “We know Taevion is going to be on the floor. We’re getting Andy (Taylor) and working him with the first-team in practice.”
Taylor is a 6-3 redshirt freshman point guard, who becomes eligible for Marshall’s game with Morehead State at 7 p.m. Monday in Morehead, Kentucky.
“Once you get all that done,” continued D’Antoni, “you iron out how they play together in the best positions and what helps them be as good as they can be.
“We’re in that process.”
One tinker at a time.