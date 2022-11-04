Something has to give.
Either West Virginia University quarterback JT Daniels has to be more accurate or the wide receivers need to run better routes or the wideouts have to do a better job of simply catching the ball.
But something has to give because the Mountaineers aren’t going to beat anybody with the passing game that showed up -- or didn’t show up, as the case may be -- during a 41-31 loss to TCU a week ago.
For example, Daniels was 23 of 39 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Do the math and it reveals there were 16 incompletions. That’s far too many.
Now, look at WVU’s top receivers. Sam James was targeted 11 times, but made just six catches. Kaden Prather had seven targets, but just four catches. And Brandon Ford-Wheaton contributed seven targets, but just three receptions.
That tallies up to 25 targets, but just 13 catches. And that isn’t anywhere near good enough. Particularly since WVU’s running back corps is in shambles.
Yet WVU head coach Neal Brown made a telling comment about the passing game after the loss to TCU.
"Sam James played really, really well and could have had a huge game,” said Brown, “if we'd been able to connect, because he was open a lot."
Sounds like the onus is on Daniels.
Whoever is to blame, it must get fixed because WVU’s running back situation is scraping the bottom of the barrel. So, one of the phases of WVU’s offense has to step up because the Mountaineers desperately need a win.
To those means, WVU is playing the perfect opponent in Iowa State, despite it being a road game. That’s because the Cyclones have lost five -- count ’em, five -- consecutive games. The losses have come to Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma.
That’s why WVU will defeat Iowa State 27-17 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames.
Meanwhile, Marshall is a 3-point favorite over Old Dominion at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. If that sounds a bit odd, it’s because it is.
Although MU is 4-4 overall to Old Dominion’s 3-5, the Monarchs actually are ahead of the Herd in the Sun Belt Conference standings. MU is 1-3 in the league with losses to Troy, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina, while ODU is 2-2 with a 49-21 victory over the Chanticleers.
Marshall actually sits in last place in the Sun Belt’s East Division standings. The Thundering Herd trails, in order, first-place Coastal Carolina, followed by James Madison, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion and Appalachian State.
Yet MU head coach Charles Huff remains optimistic.
“I think our defense is playing really good,” said the second-year coach. “The strength of our defense is making us more punt-minded.”
That’s because MU’s offense is struggling so mightily.
“The emphasis is on playing well,” said Huff. “We’re not that explosive on offense. I don’t think our specialists have been as consistent as they need to be.”
And as for Old Dominion?
“They do a really good job in the pass game,” said Huff. “They use their tight ends in the pass game. But it starts with them being able to run the football.”
Look for Old Dominion to defeat MU 24-17.