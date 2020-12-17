Toledo always has been Danny D’Antoni’s litmus test.
That’s the way it was when he was an All Mid-American Conference point guard for Marshall University in the late 1960s, dueling with the Rockets.
And it’s still the way it is now that D’Antoni is in his seventh year as head coach at his alma mater.
One way or another, D’Antoni always manages to compete with Toledo. And more times than not, the result of the game usually goes a long way toward indicating how successful Marshall will be that season.
Thus, the litmus test.
And, as usual, that was again the case when Marshall extended Toledo all the way to overtime, yet still lost, 96-87, to their old rival Wednesday in the Cam Henderson Center.
At first, it appeared the Rockets were going to blow Marshall out of its own arena, racing to a 14-4 lead until D’Antoni called a timeout only 4:36 into the game.
That seemed to settle the Herd’s nerves, as Marshall went on a run highlighted by a 3-pointer and steal by point guard Jarrod West, a 3-pointer by true freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen from the right corner and a strong driving layup by true freshman David Early.
That cut the score to 17-14 in favor of Toledo. From there, the game swung to and fro like a pendulum. Marshall actually took its first lead of the game with 1:18 remaining in the first half on a pair of Taevion Kinsey free throws.
Yet, Toledo led at the half, 42-39.
It was reminiscent of so many games in this series.
There was Toledo’s 96-70 victory over the Herd in “The Cam” early in the 2019 season with the Rockets placing six players in double figures. Then, in the second game of the home-and-home series, MU made it closer, losing 82-72, but it still gave Toledo the series sweep in 2019.
What’s worse, that was Marshall’s third consecutive loss to Toledo. During the 2018-19 season, the Rockets defeated MU, 75-74, in a heart-breaking overtime defeat as Marreon Jackson hit a floater with two seconds remaining in the Henderson Center.
That set the stage — not to mention the litmus test — for the second half of the MU vs. Toledo matchup Wednesday night. After all, the last thing the proud Herd team wanted to do was lose a fourth consecutive game to the Rockets.
Yet, the Herd couldn’t seem to build the sort of offensive runs that have been its trademark while building a 4-0 record and blowing opponents out.
That wasn’t the only thing missing, either. The Herd’s smothering defense that had been suffocating opponents this season also was MIA.
Until, that is, the game was on the line.
Then, Marshall responded. Faced with a 10-point deficit, the Herd whittled it down until Andrew Taylor’s 3-pointer narrowed the score to 80-78 with 1:35 remaining.
Then, Kinsey got loose on the left baseline for a two-handed slam dunk to tie the score, 80-80, with 60 seconds left. After the Rockets failed to score, MU regained possession and called timeout with 20.8 second remaining. But MU had trouble executing the play and Toledo rebounded, but threw the ball away.
Call it “litmus overtime.”
From there it was all downhill for the Herd, as Toledo out-scored Marshall, 16-7, in the overtime period.
And the litmus test?
It turned blue.