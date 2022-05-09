Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- There are few things in athletics more special and meaningful than a legacy.
West Virginia University has senior defensive tackle Dante Stills whose father, Gary, starred for the Mountaineers and in the NFL. WVU also has redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, whose grandfather, Garrett Ford Sr., is an icon as a former star player, coach and administration.
There’s also reserve defensive tackle Jalen Thornton, whose father, John, was a star defensive tackle at WVU and in the NFL.
Yes, legacies are special.
And no entity seems to realize and embrace that concept more than Marshall University’s football program. Why, the incoming class of 2022 alone features the sons of former star quarterback Chad Pennington, rugged running back Glenn Pedro and star receiver and kick-returner Tim Martin.
That is impressive.
Cole Pennington is a 6-foot-2, 196-pound quarterback, who played at the Sayre School in Lexington, Kentucky. Cam Pedro is a 5-11, 170-pound wide receiver from Suwanee, Georgia, who helped Collins High School to a state championship in 2021.
And now add Tony Martin to the list. The 5-11, 175-pound wideout is the son of former MU great Tim Martin, who accumulated 221 catches, 2,886 yards and 23 touchdowns from 1992-96.
The younger Martin played quarterback at Miramar (Fla.) High School.
Pennington, Pedro, Martin … that’s an impressive list of legacies. Yet, there’s one notable name still missing.
Who?
Johnathan Goddard Jr.
His father, Johnathan Sr., was an All-American defensive end for Marshall. He was a force that couldn’t be reckoned with, under any circumstances.
The elder Goddard died in 2008 after a motorcycle accident when Johnathan Jr. was only 5 years old. And the younger Goddard? He is the spitting image of his father.
Johnathan Jr. is a 6-1, 220-pound linebacker and defensive end who led Trinity Christian High School in Florida to the 2021 Class 3A state championship. And Johnathan Jr. did it just exactly like his father would have.
His clutch quarterback sack sealed a 25-22 victory over Chaminade-Madonna for the state championship.
Talk about legacies.
Goddard Jr. would be a perfect addition to this list.
- My usual impulse is to ignore anything Mike Leach says.
But this time, the football coach who still thinks he’s a pirate has a point. Leach recently tweeted about the 2022 Kentucky Derby and it went viral.
That’s because the Kentucky Derby had a stunning finish with 80-1 long shot, Rich Strike, winning in shocking fashion along the rail. That led Mississippi State’s head coach to reference that stunning upset in relation to the College Football Playoff’s reluctance to expand.
"That horse winning the Kentucky Derby today,” tweeted Leach on Saturday, “is a good example of why an expanded college football playoff is needed. That horse hadn’t won all the races leading up, but it got its chance and that’s what happened.”
When he’s right, he’s right.
- It was vintage Chad Pennington.
In 2014, Marshall’s Athletic Hall of Fame was renamed the “Chad Pennington Athletic Hall of Fame.” And that remained its name until recently.
But now that Pennington’s son, Cole, will be a true freshman quarterback for Marshall during the upcoming football season, and since Chad Pennington is now a member of MU’s Board of Governors, he made a very Chad-like request.
Pennington asked to change the name back to the Marshall University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Is anybody surprised?