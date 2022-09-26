Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
n If a team has two quarterbacks, it doesn’t have one.
That is an old football premise. But guess what? It happens to be true. Just take a look at Exhibit A and Exhibit B.
They are otherwise known as Marshall University’s 34-31 overtime loss Sept. 17 at Bowling Green and MU’s 16-7 loss at Troy on Saturday. And what did these two defeats have in common? A pair of factors.
No. 1, the Thundering Herd lost both games on the road.
No. 2, Marshall used two quarterbacks — starter Henry Colombi and backup Cam Fancher — in both defeats.
And how did that work out for the Herd? Not too well.
Colombi, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns against Bowling Green with one interception and four sacks. Fancher, 6-1, 195 pounds, came off the bench to complete 3 of 4 passes for 18 yards while rushing twice for 24 yards.
Next, Troy’s ferocious defense got after both Colombi and Fancher. Colombi was 8 of 13 passing for 49 yards with no TDs or interceptions when he wasn’t lying flat on his back after being sacked five times.
And Fancher?
He was 3 of 7 passing for 29 yards with no TDs or interceptions and was sacked twice. Fancher also had seven rushes for minus-3 yards.
In the two consecutive losses, Colombi has completed 31 of 47 passes for 387 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a whopping nine sacks. Fancher counters with 6-for-11 passing for 47 yards with no TDs or interceptions and two sacks.
Numbers don’t lie.
And what they’re asking is: Why does MU’s coaching staff keep substituting Fancher into games in place of Colombi? It doesn’t make any sense.
MU hasn’t lost any games because of Colombi.
If anyone is looking for a culprit, search no further than MU’s offensive line. It has given up 11 sacks during Marshall’s consecutive losses, including a whopping seven sacks against Troy.
Until that gets fixed — if it actually can be — Marshall’s quarterbacks are going to struggle. And it really isn’t going to matter whether Colombi or Fancher is quarterbacking.
Neither one can throw from flat on his back.
Two factors need to happen for MU to end this two-game losing streak. No. 1, Colombi needs to stay in the game. No. 2, Colombi needs to stay upright.
That’s a recipe for success.
n Who is ready to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina for a Marshall football game in the 2023 season?
That’s now on the Herd’s schedule.
The game became available because the University of Cincinnati is moving to the Big 12 conference and couldn’t fulfill its contract for the scheduled opener.
So now, Marshall will play North Carolina State on Oct. 7, 2023. And here’s the best part: Cincinnati is paying MU $850,000 to take the Bearcats' place.
But wait, there’s more.
Marshall will also receive a $250,000 buyout from Navy, which is opting out of a return game in the two-year contract. Besides that, MU also will receive $150,000 from N.C. State.
When all the dollar signs clear, Marshall is going to realize $1.25 million for playing the Wolfpack on the road instead of Navy at home.
Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.