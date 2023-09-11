Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
- Had a chance to peruse Marshall University football’s depth chart lately?
If not, take the opportunity to check it out. There’s some interesting information. What’s even more intriguing is the information that isn’t there.
Typically, major college football programs release a two-deep chart in their weekly notes and in their flip card on game days. It goes position-by-position, including special teams.
There’s just one very noticeable difference in Marshall’s two-deep chart. It’s at the quarterback position. Oddly enough, only one player is listed — starting quarterback Cam Fancher. But no back-up quarterback is listed.
That oddity doesn’t exist at any other position on offense, defense or special teams.
It doesn’t exist at West Virginia University, either. In fact, the Mountaineers list three quarterbacks on their depth chart. The list includes junior starting QB Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman back-up Nicco Marchiol and third-team freshman Sean Boyle.
So, why does Marshall list only one quarterback?
It’s not a misprint or an omission or anything of the sort. Instead, Fancher is the only QB who is listed, so the MU coaching staff doesn’t have to reveal who the No. 2 quarterback is.
But, unfortunately for MU head coach Charles Huff and his staff, East Carolina forced the Thundering Herd’s coaches to tip their hand last Saturday. At one point in the second quarter, Fancher was under a heavy pass rush and ran backwards toward the left flat in hopes of escaping.
No such luck.
Fancher was sacked and during the tackling process, his helmet came off. Rules state that if a player’s helmet comes off during a play, safety precautions mandate the player has to go to the sidelines and sit out for at least one play.
So, Fancher did.
And that’s when MU’s coaching staff had to show their cards. That set the stage for graduate transfer quarterback T.J. McMahon to make his Marshall debut. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound transfer from Rice University came in for one play and completed an eight-yard pass.
Then, Fancher returned and played the rest of the game.
But the die had been cast. It wasn’t about who came into the game to play quarterback while Fancher was on the sidelines, it was about who didn’t.
Namely, redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Pennington.
Considering young Cole is an automatic fan favorite thanks to his famous father, Chad Pennington, it’s easy to see why Marshall was trying to keep the quarterback pecking order under wraps.
But now?
The secret is out of the bag. And Marshall’s vocal fans are expected to act accordingly.
Stay tuned.
It just might get interesting.
- Just when we thought the Charleston Dirty Birds was, perhaps, the worst name for a baseball team in minor league history, it turns out they have company.
How about this list?
The Montgomery Biscuits. El Paso Chihuahuas. Cedar Rapids Kernels. Bowling Green Hot Rods. Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Modesto Nuts. Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Amarillo Sod Poodles. And last, but certainly not least, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Phew.
I still vote for the Charleston Charlies.