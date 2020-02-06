Andrew Taylor’s slump is over.
Kaput.
Defunct.
A thing of the past.
Marshall University’s redshirt freshman guard has proven that in the Thundering Herd’s last three games. But Marshall’s previous seven games? Ah, that was another story.
Inexplicably, Taylor went into a tailspin immediately after scoring 27 points at Northern Iowa and winning Conference USA Freshman of the Week honors.
Go figure.
In his next seven games — all starts — the 6-foot-3 Kentucky native never reached double figures. Not a single time. Taylor scored four points against Duquesne, nine vs. Rice, nine at Middle Tennessee, four at UAB, three vs. Charlotte, eight at home against Old Dominion and two vs. Western Kentucky.
What a skid.
Taylor averaged only 5.6 points on .300 field-goal shooting (15 of 50), including 4 of 21 on 3-pointers (.191), while averaging 3.3 turnovers.
That’s brutal.
So, how did he end the slump?
With encouragement, mental toughness and a tip from an observer.
“I went through a little slump,” said Taylor. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with my shot. It was just a confidence thing. I just forgot how to dig myself out of a hole after not playing for two years. I forgot about the part where you’ve got to get back into it.
“It was a big growing process for me. No matter what, you’ve just got to keep shooting. Shooters shoot. So, if I’m shooting badly, I’m not going to get out of it if I just stop shooting. It’s never going to go in. You are going to miss every shot you don’t take, so ... there’s no possible way for me to get out of a hole if I just don’t shoot.
“You have to keep going. You have to have confidence in yourself. I think that’s a big thing at this level, too ... always walking with that swagger and confidence.”
All true.
That’s the reset button Taylor had to push. And he did. Taylor has averaged 18.0 points in MU’s last three games, shooting .439 from the floor, .440 from 3-point range and .778 on free throws while averaging 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
He’s expected to continue his strong play when Marshall hosts Southern Miss at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cam Henderson Center.
“I’m done with that reset,” said Taylor. “I’ve got to develop a swagger to me. I’ve got to stay confident. You know, I don’t put in all these hours in the gym for nothing. If I’m going to work on that shot, I’m going to shoot it — every time.
“I didn’t change anything. Just my mindset. It’s just a mindset for me, right now: I think I can do it.”
A breakout 15-point performance at Western Kentucky was the turning point for Taylor.
“Yeah, for sure,” said Taylor, a native of nearby Corbin, Kentucky. “I knew a ton of people down at Western. I wasn’t about to go out like that against them. I had to put up at least a few numbers on the board. I had probably 15 people there to watch me.”
Speaking of observers, another noticed a small flaw in his shot while watching practice. Taylor was leaning back slightly as he shot his jumper, which put him on his heels and threw him slightly off-balance.
“Yes, I was,” he said with a smile.
Sometimes it takes a village.