Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the opinions du jour.
- Want to hear the very best description of a player in five words or less?
Here it is.
Marshall University head football coach Charles Huff was talking about transfer safety Jadarius McKnight after the Thundering Herd’s scrimmage last Saturday. That’s when the talkative Huff suddenly spoke this gem:
“He’s all gas, no brakes,” said Huff.
Without a doubt, that’s one of the best descriptions I’ve ever heard, particularly since it was so wonderfully concise.
Huff did have more to say, however.
“He really attacks the ball,” he said of McKnight. “He’s the one guy that consistently has done that.”
McKnight is a 5-foot-11, 201-pound redshirt freshman transfer from Florida State, and he’s already made a name — not to mention a catchphrase — for himself.
- Bringing in Mark Snyder with three other analysts last week was not a good move for Marshall.
Nobody needed to be reminded of Snyder’s poor five-year tenure as Marshall’s head football coach. Nobody needed to relive the 4-7, 5-7, 3-9, 4-8 and 6-6 records (22-37 overall) during his controversial career.
It just didn’t need to happen.
The only good news is Snyder and the other three analysts weren’t paid by Marshall. When asked about that premise, MU Athletic Director Christian Spears replied, “Just in good will.”
In the future, MU officials need to utilize a keener view of the past.
- Isaac McKneely is still finding success.
The former Poca High School star was in the University of Virginia’s starting lineup as a true freshman during the Cavaliers’ 76-24 victory over Stella Azzurra recently in Italy.
It was UVA’s first game on its overseas trip.
- Guess who is back in the transfer portal?
None other than former West Virginia University starting quarterback Jarret Doege.
This is the third time Doege has entered the transfer portal. He started his college career at Bowling Green in 2017, transferred to WVU in 2019 and played four games, then was the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback for two seasons.
After the 2021 campaign, Doege entered the transfer portal and ended up at Western Kentucky. He was battling West Florida transfer Austin Reed for the starting job before entering the transfer portal again.
Doege has one year of eligibility remaining.
- Old Dominion is between a rock and a difficult place.
Only three weeks before the Monarchs host in-state rival Virginia Tech on Sept. 2, Old Dominion offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude suddenly stepped down.
Talk about last-minute.
Patenaude was heading into his first season with the Monarchs. That leaves Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne conspicuously short-handed heading into the in-state rivalry game vs. the Hokies.
- Former Spring Valley High School star Owen Chafin is making a wise decision.
After spending three years in WVU’s football program, but never playing in a game, it was time for the 5-8, 202-pound running back to go somewhere that he can play.
That’s why Chafin entered the transfer portal on Saturday.
“These past three years were unforgettable but some things are for the best,” said Chafin.
The bottom line is college athletes have a small window of opportunity to compete. Chafin, who rushed for 4,200 yards and scored 29 touchdowns at Spring Valley, has three years remaining and needs to seize the opportunity.
Chafin is making the right move.