Let’s call it a litmus test.
Not that Marshall University’s football scrimmage in the Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday afternoon will be a test for chemical acidity by using litmus paper.
It won’t.
Instead, this sort of litmus test will measure if a single factor, such as an attitude, event or fact, is decisive.
More or less, Thundering Herd second-year head coach Charles Huff and his staff will learn how much individual players have improved, as well as how much more they need to improve.
That’s because this particular scrimmage, which is scheduled to run from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, will be the most important matchup of the 15 spring practices.
More significant than the spring game at 3 p.m. on April 23?
Absolutely.
This scrimmage is being touted as the most physical workout of the spring. Now, just keep in mind that star running back Rasheen Ali and probable starting quarterback Henry Colombi are not taking part in spring practice.
That’s an important caveat.
But this particular scrimmage still should be very informative and very entertaining.
Just ask Huff.
“Obviously, Saturday will be a big test,” he said. “That’s because we're actually going to have to go to the ground. I mean, the whistle isn't going to blow when you get close to the guy. But I think we're back to that kind of back and forth (between the offense and defense), which is good."
That’s how significant this scrimmage should be.
"Saturday will kind of be the mid-term exam,” said Huff. “Which will be probably the heaviest of our scrimmages, as far as full-ride contact.
“Obviously, there’s the spring game, but that will be a modified, organizational, grinding in the playbook -- it will be quick. But Saturday will be a heavy scrimmage day and the following Saturday will probably be about 85%. So we have two more tests to take, if that makes sense.”
What it means is the annual Green-White spring game will be just for show. The real work and the real significant improvement will happen during the next two Saturdays.
“What we will do Saturday,” explained Huff, “is we'll actually grade it and kind of figure out where is Person X after two weeks? Do we think we need to put more on him or do we need to back off of him, so he goes into the summer with confidence.
“I think that is a big part of it, too. You want to make sure that at the end of these 15 practices all the individuals on the team, all the coaches, all the players, all the trainers -- everyone in the organization has got to have confidence moving forward.”
Huff takes that personally.
“It's my job to make sure we manage practice, install, meetings -- everything -- so that everyone has some type of confidence moving forward,” he said. “I don't want anybody going into the summer feeling like, 'Man, I really didn't get better this spring. I still don't feel comfortable.'
"So, we just want to make sure -- whatever level -- that's Chase Harrison (true freshman quarterback who is an early enrollee) only being able to do six plays. I want him to know those six plays and feel confident about that.
“If that's Jacobie Henderson (true freshman safety) only being able to play a couple of defenses ... whatever it is, it's my job to balance that in Saturday's scrimmage. It will be a good kind of litmus test of where we are."
Anybody feel like they’re back in high school chemistry again?