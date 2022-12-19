Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 28, UConn 14
OFFENSE: C – Running back Rasheen Ali had to be the MVP with 15 carries for 92 yards and a game-clinching TD. But otherwise? MU struggled with a very, very average opponent. A large portion of the struggle came from quarterback Cam Fancher, who never seemed to get comfortable. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 93 yards and two TDs, but Fancher also lost a fumble and tossed an interception.
Just look at the final numbers. UConn led MU in total offense, 316 yards to 303. The Huskies led in passing offense, 172 yards to 93. MU did prevail in rushing offense, 210 yards to 144.
DEFENSE: B – The interception by Damion Barber Jr. was the play of the game. Besides picking off the UConn pass, Barber returned it 34 yards for a touchdown. As it turned out, that was an important score. And don’t forget linebacker Eli Neal’s 10 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Also, cornerback Micah Abraham and an interception and two pass breakups.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D – Punter John McConnell had seven kicks for only 32.9 yards per punt. Besides that, one MU kickoff only reached the 10-yard line and, then, UConn returned it for 24 yards. If that wasn’t bad enough a MU special teams players also ran into the UConn punter for an automatic first down. Also, MU was offsides on a UConn PAT kick.
COACHING: D – With 5:28 remaining in the third quarter, MU ran three straight direct snap plays out of the shot gun formation to a running back. Besides that, why did MU go no-huddle when UConn was rallying with two consecutive touchdowns. The Herd coaches should have been taking time off the clock. Instead, they were going no-huddle and playing hurry-up football.
OVERALL: B – A win in a bowl game is never ever a bad thing. Was this game close? Not really. But it was still a lot closer than it ever should have been. Marshall made UConn look better than it actually is.
