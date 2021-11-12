This wasn’t the way Marshall University’s 2021-22 basketball season was supposed to start.
This edition of the Thundering Herd had too much athleticism, too much height, too much size and just too much doggone talent not to kick tail and take names.
Yet, that wasn’t the case when Marshall hosted Wright State Friday night in a season-opening 96-88 win before 4,781 fans in the Cam Henderson Center.
Not that the contest started badly. It most certainly didn’t. Just the opposite.
Marshall roared out of its locker room like it owned the Raiders -- and for the first five minutes, the Thundering Herd did. The excited Herd roared out to a 17-6 lead just five minutes into the game and – to be honest – Wright State didn’t act like it knew what had hit ‘em.
What the Raiders did realize, however, is they were way in over their heads. Just look at the first five minutes. Marshall was 8-for-9 from the floor and had five assists and four steals.
That, folks, is hittin’ the Henderson Center floor runnin’.
Now, did Wright State settle down? Well, of course it did. The Raiders are too good of a program and too well-coached not to climb back into the contest.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Of course, the fact that veteran MU coach Danny D’Antoni used 10 players in the first half – including true freshmen Kyle Braun and Aymeric Toussaint – had more than a little to do with that.
At any rate, Marshall had to rally late in the first half to claim a 44-43 halftime lead. That turned out to be an omen of things to come.
The entire second half was back-and-forth, to-and-fro with Wright State doing more of the “fro.” At one point, the Raiders took an impressive 69-61 lead over Marshall.
The problem?
The Herd wasn’t doing enough thundering. Instead, Wright State was bullying Marshall. That’s right, the Herd was getting sand kicked in its face.
To be honest, it was quite unexpected. The Herd seemed to be too strong physically to allow that to happen. But sometimes physicality is a mindset. That was the case Friday night.
For the final 12 minutes of the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second half, Wright State simply bullied the Herd. Unexpected? Yes. But true? Again, yes.
The bulk of the havoc was being wreaked by Wright State’s 6-foot-9, 225-pound center Grant Basile. Simply put, Marshall had no answers for the bullish Basile, who simply muscled his way to the hoop time and time again.
At one point, Basile alone had scored more points in the paint than Marshall had as a team.
But, then, something inexplicable happened. The worm turned. Suddenly, Marshall fought back and got physical with Wright State. That changed the entire complexion of the game.
And, then, it happened. With only 3:10 remaining, MU’s Mike Beyers drew a fifth foul on Basile, sending the center and his 37 points to the bench.
It wasn’t a coincidence.
“We weren’t looking to step up plays,” said Taevion Kinsey. “We were looking to stop him. Shout out to Obinna (Anochili-Killen). I give all the credit to our bigs. He (Basile) was killing us. But they accepted the challenge.
“Our trap on the baseline shut him down. I think we definitely showed we are fighters.”
Indeed, the Herd did.
That’s why getting some sand kicked in their face was a good thing.
It will make Marshall better down the road.