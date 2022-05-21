Jeff Waggoner gazed across the diamond, absorbing all the nuances of George Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center and then spoke a single, quizzical word.
“When?” he asked.
That one word query from Marshall University’s veteran baseball coach illustrates the most compelling issue facing MU’s athletic department.
When, indeed, is the school finally going to build the Thundering Herd’s vagabond baseball team a home of its own?
It was supposed to be done by now, according to a previous administration.
“It will be the top stadium in West Virginia,” declared then-athletic director Mike Hamrick, “and one of the top 20 stadiums in the United States.”
That statement was made more than three years ago. Since then, a different athletic director has been hired, the Fifth Avenue property that was purchased for $750,000 isn’t going to be utilized for a new baseball field and the entire situation is in limbo.
Considering Marshall actually had a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 26, 2019, for a site that is no longer being considered, there has been scant progress during the last two and a half years.
"I think in my time here,” said Waggs, “we've gone through six different fields and six ways we were going to do it. When Marcum (former MU athletic director Kayo Marcum) was here when I first got here we were going to have a field behind the Wal-Mart.
“They were waiting for a road to go through there and he didn't want to move out there because if they built a road there, they would have to pay for a stadium.
"Then we had outside people coming in. It seemed like every year we were going to build the stadium. And then a couple of years ago we did a groundbreaking ceremony and we had a bunch of recruits in.
“So, I've been through it six or seven times and, unfortunately, it still hasn't happened."
That begs an obvious question.
How is Waggoner still persevering after 16 seasons without a true home field?
“Why do I persevere?” he asked rhetorically. “I persevere because I want to build something that nobody has. It's easy to go take a job with a place that has everything. I was at one of those schools at N.C. State and Kent (State).
"But to take over something that's never been done, and then to be so close to getting a stadium and building something from the bottom up was really important to me.
“And then the players that you see develop, that has been really exciting over the years. And people don't see that, but as a coach that is why you coach. You coach to see players reach their max ... to become the best players they can be.”
That is why Waggs is still here 16 years and no stadium later.
"I never imagined being here this long -- time flies,” he said. “You have a good run with a team, then the stadium is getting built and you think you're getting ready to move the program forward ... and it just hasn't happened.
“I think we're eventually going to get it done. And, hopefully, we do. But my job is to develop the players. The administration's and the President's and the Board of Governors' job is to build the stadium. It's their job.”
And they need to get the job done.
Sooner, not later.
"I thought we should have had a plan, a better plan, going into one of the best baseball conferences in Conference USA,” said Waggs. “And, hopefully, we have a plan to get this done soon, so we're competitive in a baseball conference. And the Sun Belt is a baseball conference.
“We have to be more consistent. And I really believe with a stadium, the city of Huntington would love to see the talent that will come in here from other teams. And the talent that I know I can bring in with that stadium. The atmosphere in the springtime would be amazing.
"What an amazing time in the spring this could be for the city of Huntington."
Yet the question still lingers.
When?