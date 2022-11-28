Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
- Where is Marshall going bowling?
And, no, I’m not referring to the 7-10 split.
It’s time to talk football bowl games and — to be precise — the most likely opponent and destination for the Thundering Herd. There are several projections floating around out there.
For instance, the popular rumor in both Huntington and Athens, Ohio, is a matchup between the Herd and Bobcats in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on December 19. It makes a lot of sense, considering the long-time rivalry between the neighboring schools.
Besides, MU is 8-4 and Ohio is 9-3, so that makes for a great matchup. And goodness knows how the folks in this area love to travel to Myrtle Beach. Yes, even in the winter.
However, 247Sports is predicting a Liberty vs. Rice matchup in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. But, 247Sports also is predicting a Marshall-Ohio matchup in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
That’s another familiar site for Herd fans. Back when it was called the GMAC Bowl, Marshall won games there in 2001 and 2002 with quarterback Byron Leftwich leading the way.
Meanwhile, ESPN also has some interesting predictions. That’s particularly true considering ESPN owns so many bowl games. In this case, ESPN is predicting Liberty vs. Troy or East Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
As for Marshall, ESPN predicts a Marshall-Ohio matchup in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit’s Ford Field. Everybody in Huntington is familiar with this game and venue considering it once was called the Little Caesar’s Bowl. Herd fans, however, remember it as the Motor City Bowl. MU played in that game in 1997-98-99-2000, winning the last three contests.
Furthermore, Marshall defeated Ohio — that matchup just keeps coming up, huh? — in the 2009 Little Caesar’s Bowl, 21-17.
Marshall has an overall record of 12-5 in bowl games. But MU head coach Charles Huff still is looking for his first post-season victory. The second-year coach lost to Louisiana, 36-21, in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl.
So, all in all, it’s difficult to predict which bowl game Marshall will be invited to play in with the Myrtle Beach, Lending Tree and Quick Lane all among the contestants.
But one aspect does seem somewhat certain. It appears likely it will be Marshall vs. Ohio.
It’s merely a matter of where it will be played.
- The length of time it took for the University of Alabama to rehire Shane Lyons says it all.
West Virginia University fired Lyons as the Mountaineers’ athletic director on November 14. Seven days later — that’s all, seven — Alabama hired Lyons to return to his old job with the Crimson Tide.
Lyons returned as deputy athletics director and chief operating officer, after serving as WVU’s athletic director for nearly eight years.
“Shane is a well-respected administrator in college athletics who brings a variety of experiences and wealth of knowledge to Alabama,” said Greg Byrne, Alabama athletic director, in a release. “We are thrilled to have Shane back in Tuscaloosa to join our executive leadership team.”
WVU’s loss was most certainly Alabama’s gain.