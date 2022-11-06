The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0

OFFENSE: F — Remember when MU was a passing and scoring juggernaut with such quarterbacks as Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich and Rakeem Cato? Unfortunately, those days have become a distant memory. Instead, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher was 13 of 25 for only 89 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. His longest completion was only 12 yards. Picking up the slack was running back Khalan Laborn with 139 yards on 31 carries. If the NCAA kept statistics on broken tackles, Laborn would lead the nation by a wide margin. Fancher also contributed 136 yards rushing on 18 carries, thanks to a 41-yard run. MU was inside Old Dominion’s 20-yard line five times, but couldn’t score a single touchdown.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

