Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0
OFFENSE: F — Remember when MU was a passing and scoring juggernaut with such quarterbacks as Chad Pennington, Byron Leftwich and Rakeem Cato? Unfortunately, those days have become a distant memory. Instead, redshirt freshman Cam Fancher was 13 of 25 for only 89 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. His longest completion was only 12 yards. Picking up the slack was running back Khalan Laborn with 139 yards on 31 carries. If the NCAA kept statistics on broken tackles, Laborn would lead the nation by a wide margin. Fancher also contributed 136 yards rushing on 18 carries, thanks to a 41-yard run. MU was inside Old Dominion’s 20-yard line five times, but couldn’t score a single touchdown.
DEFENSE: A+ — The Herd’s defense just keeps getting better and better and better. It made life miserable for ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff, running back Blake Watson and wide receiver Ali Jennings. MU’s defenders pitched quite a shutout.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A- — The minus is because place-kicker Rece Verhoff had his final field-goal attempt, a 42-yarder, blocked. Otherwise, Verhoff was the Herd’s leading scorer with field goals from 33, 26, 30 and 23 yards. Who knew he was such a great 3-point shooter?
COACHING: D — When is MU going to stop having left-handed QB Fancher roll to his right? It makes no sense. And it obviously isn’t working. This isn’t rocket science, folks. By the way, the defensive coaches get an A+.
OVERALL: D — MU has scored one touchdown in its last eight quarters. That’s all, one. That isn’t Marshall football.
Chuck Landon grades WVU … Iowa State 31, WVU 14
OFFENSE: F — After averaging 34.4 points during the first eight games, the Mountaineers’ offense has fallen apart. Quarterback JT Daniels had another poor game, connecting on only 8 of 22 passes for just 81 yards with one TD and one interception. Also, the wideouts had just 12 catches on 27 targets. And the beaten-up running backs contributed just 76 yards on 22 carries (3.5 yard-average). To his credit, head coach Neal Brown didn’t make any excuses or pull any punches. “The stats on offense were putrid,” he said. Brown added that Daniels “wasn’t on top of his game today.” That is a very large understatement.
DEFENSE: B+ — It allowed only a paltry 10 points during the first three quarters. Then the dam broke and Iowa State scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D — Oliver Straw had nine punts — yes, nine — for a 42.8-yard average. That’s the good news. The bad news is a roughing-the-punter penalty on WVU’s Reese Smith was a game-changing play. “The roughing the punter call was huge,” said Brown. “That obviously was the play of the game.”
COACHING: F — A significant portion of a coaching staff’s duties is to make sure their players are ready to play. They certainly weren’t ready on Saturday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.