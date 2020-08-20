Wanna see my surprised look?
After enduring months of battling the coronavirus pandemic where nothing seems the same, nothing seems normal and nothing seems routine, I should have been this coming.
But I didn’t.
I mean, who on God’s still mostly green Earth would have guessed that the state of West Virginia’s only two FBS programs — West Virginia University and Marshall University — both would play their 2020 season-opening home games against the very same opponent?
There’s not a book in Las Vegas that would give odds on that.
Yet, it’s happening.
Marshall hosts Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in the Thundering Herd’s season opener. Then, one week later, the Mountaineers host the Colonels on Sept. 12 in Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in WVU’s season opener.
The coincidence is stupefying.
For starters, Eastern Kentucky wasn’t even on Marshall’s 2020 schedule. The Herd was supposed to open the season at East Carolina on Aug. 29.
But then the schedule imploded.
Non-conference games with Pittsburgh, Ohio and Boise State vanished from MU’s 2020 slate, forcing veteran Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick to adjust on the fly. So, when East Carolina moved the game with MU to Sept. 12, it opened up the Sept. 5 date.
It still wasn’t easy.
First, the Ohio Valley Conference had to amend its decision to cancel all fall sports. So, the OVC offered this caveat: League members could play up to four non-conference football games, as a revenue-generating maneuver.
That put the Colonels into play for Marshall and the Herd jumped on the opportunity.
But here’s where it gets curious again.
Marshall and EKU have played 20 times through the years with the Herd holding an 11-8-1 advantage. But how many times have the Colonels been Marshall’s season-opening opponent?
Never.
Now, it’s WVU’s turn.
The Mountaineers have competed against Eastern Michigan, East Carolina and even Eastern Washington in football games. But Eastern Kentucky?
Never.
Yet, perhaps due in part to head coach Neal Brown’s Bluegrass roots, WVU scheduled the Colonels. But not for the Mountaineers’ opener. WVU was supposed to play its season opener against Florida State in Atlanta.
But that game was canceled due to the COVID-19 upheavals, which created conferences postponing the 2020 season or playing mostly league-only games.
Long story short, it took a you-know-what load of circumstances to occur to bring us to this utterly unexpected moment.
For the first time in West Virginia history, the Mountain State’s only two major colleges both are playing the very same opponent in their respective season and home openers.
To put that in perspective, this is the 129th year of WVU football and the 125th for Marshall.
Yet this never has happened before.
Leave it to the coronavirus to rewrite history.
It does, however, open some interesting cans of worms. For example, will WVU send a member of its coaching staff to Huntington to scout the EKU-Marshall game? Wonder if Billy Legg is busy.
Then, there’s the ability to compare and contrast component. This part could be really delicious. What if Marshall has a respectable win over Eastern Kentucky, but then WVU blows the Colonels out of Mountaineer Field?
Or vice versa.
What if Marshall runs roughshod over EKU, but the Mountaineers post a so-so triumph much like WVU’s 20-13 win over James Madison in the 2019 season opener?
The contrast-and-compare situation is probably the most enticing aspect of this unique scenario.
WVU and MU vs. EKU.
Initially, I never would have thought it possible.