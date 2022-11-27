Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 28, Georgia State 23
OFFENSE: B – It came out slow with Georgia State rolling to a quick 10-0 lead with 7:47 remaining in the second quarter. But, then, the Herd erupted. Running back Khalan Laborn erupted for an 83-yard TD run down the far sideline. Not to be out-done, running back Rasheen Ali caught a 5-yard TD pass to give MU its first lead with 1:25 remaining in the first half.
Not to be out-done, quarterback Cam Fancher rushed for 69 yards on 10 carries and added 18 of 28 passing for 208 yards and two TDs. All in all, it was a solid performance.
DEFENSE: C – The Panthers’ combination of Darren Grainger-to-Jamari Thrash was virtually unstoppable. Grainger completed 19 of 26 passes for 291 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, Thrash was catching nine passes for 155 yards and a TD. The Herd did turn in seven sacks, however. In fact, the key to MU’s comeback was back-to-back-to-back sacks by Eli Neal, Owen Porter and Koby Cumberlander.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F – Freshman place-kicker Rece Verhoff missed his first two field goal attempts (46 and 38 yards) and was replaced by Sean Meisler. Punter John McConnell averaged 39.2 yards on four punts.
COACHING: B – MU stumbled coming out of the gate on both sides of the ball, allowing the Panthers to take a 10-0 lead. MU didn’t take control of the game until the fourth quarter, which made the small crowd a bit antsy, but the Herd finally pulled away. “I thought we were a little emotionally confused in the first half,” said head coach Charles Huff. Say what?
OVERALL: B- -- The Herd had way too much trouble with a 4-7 opponent, struggling to put Georgia State away.
Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers … WVU 24, Oklahoma State 19
OFFENSE: A – Talk about overcoming adversity. After losing starting quarterback Garrett Greene to a concussion and having to go with true freshman Nicco Marchiol at QB, WVU turned to red-shirt freshman Jaylen Anderson to carry the load. And what a load it was. The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Anderson romped for 155 yards on 15 carries. More important, Anderson ripped off TD runs of 54 and 57 yards about three minutes apart. And remember, for a large part of the season Anderson was only WVU’s fourth-string running back.
DEFENSE: A – It stepped up when it was really needed. The Mountaineers held the Cowboys to 8-for-21 on third-down conversions. Better still, WVU pitched a shutout on fourth-down conversion attempts, holding Oklahoma State to 0-for-3. The key to the defense was middle linebacker Lee Kpogba, who turned in a monster game. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior had 13 tackles, including seven solo stops, along with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A – Casey Legg rebounded with a perfect performance. He was 3-for-3 on PATs and added a 34-yard field goal. Also, punter Oliver Straw was his typical phenomenal self, with eight kicks for a 44.0-yard average.
COACHING: A -- Neal Brown committed to running the ball in a driving rain storm and handing the ball to a true freshman quarterback. There are gutsy moves and, then, there’s that.
OVERALL: A – How many people believed WVU would pull out this morale boosting win to finish the regular season on a positive note? Neal Brown might have been the only one.
