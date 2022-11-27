The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 28, Georgia State 23

OFFENSE: B – It came out slow with Georgia State rolling to a quick 10-0 lead with 7:47 remaining in the second quarter. But, then, the Herd erupted. Running back Khalan Laborn erupted for an 83-yard TD run down the far sideline. Not to be out-done, running back Rasheen Ali caught a 5-yard TD pass to give MU its first lead with 1:25 remaining in the first half.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

