Dadgummit, Bobby, we weren’t ready to lose you.
But, ready or not, the football world, along with the world in general, lost a truly wonderful man when Bobby Bowden passed away recently at the age of 91.
Bowden was an iconic figure.
He was both beloved and belittled during his 10-year coaching tenure at West Virginia University. Bowden joined the Mountaineers in 1966 as offensive coordinator under head coach Jim Carlen.
But when Carlen posted a 10-1 record in 1969, he left WVU to take the head coaching job at Texas Tech. That led to Bowden being elevated to head coach for the Mountaineers.
Bowden’s tenure was something of a roller-coaster ride from 1970-75. He compiled a record of 42-26, low-lighted by a horrific 36-35 loss to Pitt, despite WVU holding a 35-8 halftime lead, and highlighted by a last-second 17-14 victory over, again, Pitt in 1975.
He was both hung in effigy and carried on shoulders by WVU fans.
That played a role in Bowden leaving after the 1975 season to accept the Florida State head coaching job that made him the national celebrity and beloved figure he deserved to be.
But there’s a significant footnote to Bowden’s resume that is often overlooked. The horrific plane crash that wiped out the majority of Marshall University’s football roster and coaching staff occurred on November 14, 1970, during Bowden’s first year as WVU’s head coach.
It affected him immensely.
Bowden actually petitioned the NCAA to allow the Mountaineers to wear Marshall jerseys and play the Thundering Herd’s final game for them. Although the NCAA turned down Bowden’s request, it actually could have happened, logistically.
MU was scheduled to finish the season against Ohio University on Nov. 21 in Athens, Ohio. Since WVU had an open date on Nov. 21 before finishing the season at Maryland, it could have happened.
Instead, the Mountaineers wore green crosses and “MU” decals on their helmets during their 20-10 win over the Terps.
But Bowden, ever the humanitarian, wasn’t finished being kind to Marshall. During the subsequent off-season, Bowden allowed new Marshall head coach Jack Lengyel and his assistants access to game film and playbooks.
That permitted the MU coaches to become better acquainted with the veer offense that WVU was utilizing. Lengyel wanted to install the veer because it is an option offense that is particularly beneficial to teams with weak offensive lines.
As a result, Lengyel credited Bowden with helping the Young Thundering Herd recover.
That’s not where Bowden’s connection with Marshall ends, either.
Two years before the crash, according to Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi, Bowden was offered the Marshall job. As the story goes, Bowden was friends with Ed Starling, who was MU’s assistant athletic director. Starling secretly drove to Bowden’s home in Morgantown, hid his car in Bowden’s basement garage and spent the day trying to convince Bowden to become the Herd’s head coach.
Bowden was intrigued and considered accepting the offer, but then declined. Instead, Marshall ended up hiring Perry Moss.
Years later, Bowden reportedly became emotional while watching the “We Are … Marshall” movie and said that he was the original candidate for the MU head coaching job that was taken by crash victim Rick Tolley.
So, although Bowden was much better known for his tenure at Florida State where he literally became an icon, his impact on the Mountain State also was very significant — both at WVU and Marshall.
That impact isn’t lost on current WVU coach Neal Brown.
“Since his passing,” said Brown, “one thing that really stuck out to me was in all the stuff that I read, is when he was the head coach here, how he handled the Marshall plane crash with so much class and dignity. I just think how he handled that, the more I read about it, is really impressive to me.”
Bobby Bowden was impressive. And what was the most impressive aspect of all? His humanity.
Rest in peace, Bobby.