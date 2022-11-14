The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chuck Landon grades the Herd … Marshall 28, Appalachian State 21

n OFFENSE: A — Marshall outpassed App State 220 yards to 177 and also outrushed the Mountaineers 121 yards to 116. Besides that, MU was a very respectable 6 of 15 on third-down conversions. Running back Khalan Laborn was held to 53 yards and a TD on 18 carries, but wide receivers Charles Montgomery and Corey Gammage picked up the slack. Montgomery finished with five receptions for 109 yards while Gammage has 91 yards and a TD on six catches.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for The Herald-Dispatch. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

